"Diamond in the rough": Kyrie Irving praises Spurs for recognizing Victor Wembanyama's superstar potential

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving gave props to the San Antonio Spurs for recognizing the special talent that is Victor Wembanyama and made him the No. 1 pick in the rookie draft this year. He also expects great things from the young French sensation.

The 12-year NBA veteran shared his thoughts on "Wemby" following Dallas’ final preseason game on October 20 against the Detroit Pistons. Irving underscored that the Spurs have a “diamond in the rough” and have much to look forward with their prized rookie.

Irving said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Deservedly so be the number one pick... It's been incredible to see some of his highlights. And I know Pop has a diamond in the rough over there. I think the whole Spurs organization knows it."

Expand Tweet

True as billed, Wembanyama has shown that he has the skills set on both ends to be a game-changer for the recently struggling Spurs franchise.

He played in four of the team’s five preseason games, posting averages of 19.25 points, 4.75 rebounds and 2.75 blocks in 21 minutes on the floor. The Spurs ended their preseason campaign with a 3-2 card.

Kyrie Irving, for his part, saw limited action in the preseason but was with the Mavericks throughout and is ready to go and play come the regular season.

In their final preseason game against the Pistons, he helped Dallas to a 114-104 victory while finishing with a near-triple double of 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes. He also had two steals and a block.

The Mavericks open their 2023-24 NBA season campaign on October 25 in an away game against Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Kyrie Irving says re-signing with Dallas was a priority

The 8x All-Star decided to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason for three years worth $126 million. It is something that he said came easy to decide on as coming back to Mavericks was a priority for him.

The veteran guard joined Luka Doncic and the Mavericks midseason last year after being traded from Brooklyn. In the 20 games he played, he averaged 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals. They, however, missed the playoffs.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview, Kyrie Irving said that the warm reception he got from the Dallas organization and community played a big part in his decision:

"So I took everything into account. I took my time a few days before free agency just to be with my family, gauge how they felt about being in Dallas alongside me. And everybody was excited… I had already dealt with enough last season or the past two seasons, so they knew that I just wanted a lot of that off my back and off my shoulders of feeling like I had to be Superman or I had to be perfect.

“I just wanted to be myself. And then going on the last few years, just figuring myself out. So I think this is the best place to do it and continue to mature and grow as a man."

In his latest contract, a player option for the final season is included as well as $6 million in total incentives.