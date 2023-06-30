Kyrie Irving signs $126 million contract with Mavericks in NBA free agency 2023: Salary details, duration & more

Luka Doncic will still have an All-Star teammate after Kyrie Irving on Friday agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a new deal. Irving can help the team and Doncic compete in the Western Conference for the next few years.

Dallas and Irving reportedly agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract. The deal allows Kyrie to have a player option in the third year.

During last year's offseason, the 6-foot-2 guard picked up his $37 million player option to keep him under contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded to the Mavs ahead of February's trade deadline and became a free agent this offseason.

His new contract will have him earn up to $42 million a year.

Irving was traded to the Mavericks after he requested the move. In exchange, Dallas had to let go of some key players, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, and multiple future draft picks.

Irving played only 20 games for the Mavs, averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for Dallas. With a limited amount of time for the Doncic-Irving duo to find chemistry, they missed the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving was reportedly going to meet with multiple teams before signing a new deal with the Mavs

Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks secured themselves another star in Kyrie Irving to help Luka Doncic compete for a championship. Hours before Irving signed with the Mavs, it was reported that the point guard would meet with other teams to expand his options in this year's free agency.

According to Bill Reiter, the 2016 NBA champion was expected to meet with the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

But looking at how things have played out, Irving has made up his mind to stay with the Mavericks.

With the eight-time All-Star secured, Dallas is expected to be a contender in its conference. Additionally, he'll have time to adjust with Doncic in the backcourt and develop on-court chemistry.

