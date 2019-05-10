Indiana Pacers: 3 players who disappointed this season

Indiana Pacers were the definition of resilience in Oladipo's absence.

Victor Oladipo was leading his team in scoring when he suffered a season-ending quad injury. The mishap led to a major tectonic shift in dynamics of the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers side, who had just one bonafide superstar on their roster. They had won 25 of the 36 games Oladipo started and were the East's third best team when he went down just weeks before the All-Star break.

What followed is something no experts had projected out of the ill-equipped Pacers ball club. With the run for a playoff berth growing more intense down the stretch, the Pacers held their own and finished as the fifth seed alongside a respectable 48-34 (0.585) record next to their name.

Their first-round series against the deeply talented Boston Celtics ended in a sweep, but it was never that close throughout the four games. The Oladipo-less Pacers side did not go down without a fight and tested Boston until their final breath. While that required some prominent contributions from Bojan Bogdanovic, Myles Turner, Damontas Sabonis and more key players besides, it did bring to light a few flawed performances too.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three players who failed to step up to the challenge in their main man's absence:

#3 Cory Joseph

Cory Joseph was traded to the Pacers in July 2017 by the Raptors.

This was Joseph's lowest scoring season since the year he won a championship with the Spurs in 2014. Playing as a backup point-guard for the Pacers - and starting in just nine games - his offense was an issue which couldn't be resolved before the season ended on him.

He shot a sub-par 32% from deep range and 41% from the field in over 25 minutes per game. The 27-year-old finished the season with ordinary numbers: 6.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game after appearing in all 82 games for Indiana.

He predominantly played as a pick-and-roll ball-handler but his 0.71 points per possession as the same go down in the 25th percentile. There aren't any jaw-dropping highlights from his 2018/19 campaign, rather his habit of dribbling far more than needed and wasting possession via a brick floater stands out.

