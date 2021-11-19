Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Arena on November 19th.

The Indiana Pacers will head into this game on the back of a horrific 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, will head will be brimming with confidence after a 97-87 win against the Washington Wizards.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers will have a few names to list in their injury report ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Major absences will be in the form of TJ Warren. Warren hasn't played a game this season due to a foot injury sustained last year. There is still no timeline on his return.

A more recent addition to the report will see rookie Chris Duarte sidelined for the game. Duarte sustained a shoulder injury on November 14th. While he has been listed as day-to-day, his status for the game remains questionable.

Player Name: Status: Reason: TJ Warren Out Foot Chris Duarte Questionable Shoulder

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PJ Washington attempts to block a shot

The Charlotte Hornets injury report won't see any new additions ahead of the game against the Indiana Pacers.

PJ Washington will continue to be absent from the side due to an elbow injury. Washington has been inactive since earlier this month. His injury has been listed as day-to-day so we may see him return to action sooner rather than later.

Player Name: Status: Reason: PJ Washington Out Elbow

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had a less than satisfactory start to their 2021-22 campaign. Under Rick Carlisle's new system, the Pacers team has notched a record 6-10, placing them in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference.

The Indiana Pacers are an underachieving team. With some talented pieces in their starting rotation, the Pacers should be a more competitive side.

With the frontcourt duo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner paired with a solid backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, the overall efficiency of the side hasn't matched expectations.

In the absence of Chris Duarte, the Pacers will look to their starters to be more productive. With players such as Jeremy Lamb and TJ McConnell coming off the bench, the production from the substitutes will also need to be a priority.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets lineup has been pretty well established this season. With an offense led by LaMelo Ball and efficient scoring by Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges, the Hornets have been presented as an exciting young team to follow.

The veteran presence of Gordon Hayward has presented an extremely reliable option for the Hornets on both ends of the floor. Additionally, the Hornets have seen some great minutes from Mason Plumlee in the starting center position.

Although the Charlotte Hornets have some issues with their point guard rotation, with Ish Smith coming off the bench, the overall bench rotation includes Kelly Oubre Jr., Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels, who have proven to be fairly reliable.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5's

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LaVert | F - Kelan Martin | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Charlotte Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee

