Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will go up against the Charlotte Hornets in an exciting regular-season game at the Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

The Pacers head into the game after a mixed bag of results in the preseason. They registered two wins and two losses in their preseason campaign. Their last encounter against the Cleveland Cavaliers ended in a 110-94 loss for them.

Domantas Sabonis put up some good performances for the team in the preseason. He will be looking to carry forward his terrific form into Wednesday's game.

The Hornets, on the other hand, faced a monstrous 127-59 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday. Their preseason campaign ended with a single win and three losses.

The Mavericks will be looking to overcome their disappointment and put their best foot forward when they face the Pacers on Wednesday.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers registered two wins and two losses in their NBA preseason campaign

The Indiana Pacers have a couple of injury concerns heading into Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Caris LeVert and Kelan Martin are reported to be out for the game. The Pacers will be hoping to get the services of TJ Warren soon. He has been out injured since last season.

Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. After missing out on the last two preseason games for the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon has been listed as probable for the encounter.

Player Name Status Reason Malcolm Brogdon Probable Left AC Sprain Justin Holiday Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Jeremy Lamb Questionable Right Wrist sore Caris LeVert Out Lower Back Soreness Kelan Martin Out Left Hamstring Strain TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have no injured players for their game against the Indiana Pacers. However, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges are listed as probable for the encounter.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers showed some glimpses of their brilliance under new head coach Rick Carlisle in the preseason.

With Myles Turner returning, the Pacers will certainly be an exciting team to watch this season. Their backcourt will likely feature star guard Malcolm Brogdon and rookie Chris Duarte.

Domantas Sabonis and Torrey Craig will take their positions on the Indiana Pacers' frontcourt. Myles Turner looked a bit rusty in the preseason. However, he will be looking to pick it up from where he left off last season and continue his brilliance for the Pacers in the center position.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon leaves no doubt for opening night: “I’m playing.”He was held out with a shoulder injury after banging it on a screen in practice. Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon leaves no doubt for opening night: “I’m playing.”He was held out with a shoulder injury after banging it on a screen in practice.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' preseason campaign ended with a single win and three losses

The Charlotte Hornets have a young and exciting team for the 2021-22 NBA season. They have an impressive backcourt with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. The duo looked great last season and will be aiming to continue their brilliance for the Hornets this season.

The Hornets will have the services of Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre for Wednesday's game. They are expected to start the game.

Miles Bridges and Jaden McDaniels could come in as rotations. Meanwhile, the team's newest signing, Mason Plumlee, will play in the center position.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard: Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard: Chris Duarte | Small Forward: Torrey Craig | Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis | Center: Myles Turner

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier | Small Forward: Kelly Oubre Jr. | Power Forward: Gordon Hayward | Center: Mason Plumlee

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh