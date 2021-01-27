Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers are scheduled to face off against the Charlotte Hornets in an interesting clash in the 2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference.

The Indiana Pacers, who have looked good this season, will look continue to maintain their form despite the departure of Victor Oladipo. The team currently sits fourth in the conference, with a record of 10-7.

However, the Indiana Pacers have had an abysmal run of form in recent games. They desperately need a few wins, as they sit 12th in the East and have a record of 7-10.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 28th, 2021 - 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have played with a sense of fluidity at both ends of the floor this season. That has made them tough to beat even for the stronger teams in the competition/

However, there are concerns that the franchise will need to address ahead of this game.

The Indiana Pacers' offense has started to stagnate a bit in key moments of games. To address the same, the franchise could rejig its offensive system by bringing in a viable secondary playmaker.

Additionally, one of the franchise's best players in Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out against the Charlotte Hornets due to a knee injury. Considering the player's importance to the team, it will be interesting to see how the Indiana Pacers make up for his absence.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

With Domantas Sabonis absent, the presence of Malcolm Brogdon assumes much more significance for the Indiana Pacers.

The 28-year-old is currently averaging 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting at 45.5% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon buries the CLUTCH 👌 with 2.8 left to lift the @Pacers in OT! pic.twitter.com/hHQ1ZlevhU — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2021

The player is influential at both ends of the court. If the Charlotte Hornets wish to win this game, they must look to slow down Brogdon.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F JaKarr Sampson, C Myles Turner.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have been abysmal at both ends of the floor during their recent run of games.

They have lacked effort in defense. Moreover, the team's offense has stagnated far too many times, which has contributed to the team's bevy of losses.

The Charlotte Hornets need to improve at both ends of the floor to give themselves a chance of making the playoffs this season. '

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has arguably been the best player for the Charlotte Hornets this season. He is averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting at 51.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Gordon Hayward (39 PTS, 13 in the 4th Q) hits the GAME-WINNING @hornets layup with 0.7 left! pic.twitter.com/nUzTqUjs64 — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2021

The player has also been a positive factor at the defensive end, which could make him a key custodian against the Indiana Pacers.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo.

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Match Prediction

This will be a very close matchup between the two franchises. But with the Indiana Pacers missing Domantas Sabonis and Gordon Hayward returning for the Charlotte Hornets, the latter look good to take the win.

An Indiana Pacers' victory is unlikely, but the Charlotte Hornets go into this game as the overwhelming favorites.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. This game will also be available on the NBA League Pass.