Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

It's a busy Monday for the NBA with 12 games on the schedule, including the Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls matchup at the United Center. The Pacers and Bulls are facing each other for the final time this season, with Indiana looking for the series sweep.

Ad

The Pacers have not swept the Bulls in the regular season since the 2019-20 campaign. They are also 7-3 against Chicago in their past 10 games, while the average margin of victory in their season series is 13.3 points. Indiana's biggest win was a 129-113 thumping on Jan. 8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch the game on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and the Chicago Sports Home Network. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, with a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (-194) vs. Bulls (+159)

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-110) vs. Bulls +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o241.5 (-110) vs. Bulls u241.5 (-110)

Ad

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Preview

The Indiana Pacers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get back in the win column. The Pacers are sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings at 35-27. They are half a game behind a Top 4 spot, which is currently occupied by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls enter the contest as winners of two games in a row. The Bulls are suddenly playing well, beating the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in their back-to-back games. They have a record of 26-38, but are still in the final NBA Play-In Tourament spot.

Ad

Ad

Monday's game will also be the 211th regular-season matchup between the Pacers and Bulls. It's a neck-and-neck in the all-time head-to-head record, with the Bulls just slightly ahead 106-104.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Bulls

G - Coby White | G - Josh Giddey | F - Matas Buzelis | F - Patrick Williams | C - Nikola Vucevic

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Siakam to go UNDER (-120) against the Chicago Bulls. "Spicy P" has gone UNDER 23.5 points three times in his last five games.

Coby White is favored to go UNDER (-130) 23.5 points via FanDuel. Expect White to score at least 24 points versus the Indiana Pacers. White has scored 24 points or more four times in his last five games.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are the slight favorites to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at the United Center. The Pacers might be on a two-game losing streak, but they are better than the Bulls plain and simple. Some players potentially returning to the Chicago lineup could throw their renewed chemistry off.

Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for the Pacers, with the total likely going UNDER 241.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback