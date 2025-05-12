Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 13 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Indiana Pacers will look to close out the Eastern Conference semifinals in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Pacers enter the contest with a commanding 3-1 series lead after blowing out the Cavaliers 129-109 in Game 4.

Ad

It was a total team effort for Indiana on Sunday in front of their fans at the Gainbridge FieldHouse. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner led the way, while the Cavaliers appeared defeated as early as the first quarter. The Pacers were up 80-39 at halftime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch Game 5 of the Cavaliers-Pacers series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream options, including Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Pacers (+215) vs. Cavaliers (-265)

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-110) vs. Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o229.5 (-112) vs. Cavaliers u229.5 (-110)

Ad

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Pacers are playing with confidence after their easy win in Game 4, putting the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination. Tyrese Haliburton has Indiana running smoothly, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and the rest of the team playing their roles to perfection.

The pressure is on the Cavaliers to extend the series and not waste their 64-win season. It's time for Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to step up and give Donovan Mitchell all the help he needs. Mitchell has been magnificent for Cleveland in the first three games of the series.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go OVER (-125), which is not a bad bet to make. He has scored 17 points or more in the first two games in Cleveland.

Ad

Donovan Mitchell is favored to go UNDER (-125) 29.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. Mitchell has been doing the heavy lifting for the Cavaliers, but he might need to do more than just scoring. Bet on "Spyda" to score fewer than 29 points or less.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The Cavaliers are favored to beat the Pacers in Game 5 and force another game in Indianapolis later this week. It's a make-or-break contest for Cleveland with their season on the line. The prediction is a win for the Cavs, with the score going OVER 229.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.