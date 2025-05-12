Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 13 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Indiana Pacers will look to close out the Eastern Conference semifinals in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. The Pacers enter the contest with a commanding 3-1 series lead after blowing out the Cavaliers 129-109 in Game 4.
It was a total team effort for Indiana on Sunday in front of their fans at the Gainbridge FieldHouse. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner led the way, while the Cavaliers appeared defeated as early as the first quarter. The Pacers were up 80-39 at halftime.
Fans can watch Game 5 of the Cavaliers-Pacers series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream options, including Max, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Pacers (+215) vs. Cavaliers (-265)
Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-110) vs. Cavaliers -6.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Pacers o229.5 (-112) vs. Cavaliers u229.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
The Pacers are playing with confidence after their easy win in Game 4, putting the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination. Tyrese Haliburton has Indiana running smoothly, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and the rest of the team playing their roles to perfection.
The pressure is on the Cavaliers to extend the series and not waste their 64-win season. It's time for Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to step up and give Donovan Mitchell all the help he needs. Mitchell has been magnificent for Cleveland in the first three games of the series.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups
Pacers
G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner
Cavaliers
G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips
Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 16.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go OVER (-125), which is not a bad bet to make. He has scored 17 points or more in the first two games in Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell is favored to go UNDER (-125) 29.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. Mitchell has been doing the heavy lifting for the Cavaliers, but he might need to do more than just scoring. Bet on "Spyda" to score fewer than 29 points or less.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction
The Cavaliers are favored to beat the Pacers in Game 5 and force another game in Indianapolis later this week. It's a make-or-break contest for Cleveland with their season on the line. The prediction is a win for the Cavs, with the score going OVER 229.5 points.
