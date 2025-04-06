Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, NBA teams such as the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets are looking to earn a better seeding for the playoffs. The two teams are set to clash at the Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday night.
It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Nuggets are looking to sweep the season series for the sixth straight year. The Pacers have lost nine straight against Denver, with their last win happening on Jan. 19, 2020.
Fans can watch the game on local channels such as FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, as well as Altitude Sports and KUSA in Denver. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. IST.
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: Pacers (+200) vs. Nuggets (-240)
Spread: Pacers +6 (-112) vs. Nuggets -6 (-108)
Total (O/U): Pacers o239.5 (-107) vs. Nuggets u239.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview
The Pacers (46-31) are currently sitting at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings. They are on a three-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have five games left on their schedule and could realistically finish in the Top 4.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets (47-31) are enduring an injury crisis and are on a three-game losing streak. They fell to the fourth seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining. The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers could finish above them if they can't win any more regular-season games.
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups
Pacers
G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner
Nuggets
G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Tips
Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel. Haliburton has scored at least 22 points just twice in his last three games. Bet on the Pacers guard to go OVER (-102) and have a big scoring game on Sunday.
Nikola Jokic is favored to go UNDER (-128) 30.5 points via FanDuel. The Joker has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games. He has looked like he's on a mission in his past few games, so place your money on Jokic to go OVER (-104).
Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction
The Indiana Pacers are the underdogs heading into the game against the Denver Nuggets despite being on a winning streak. The Nuggets are capable of beating any team as long as Nikola Jokic is playing and healthy.
The prediction is a win for the Nuggets, with the Pacers covering the spread and the total going OVER 239.5 points.
