Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, NBA teams such as the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets are looking to earn a better seeding for the playoffs. The two teams are set to clash at the Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday night.

Ad

It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Nuggets are looking to sweep the season series for the sixth straight year. The Pacers have lost nine straight against Denver, with their last win happening on Jan. 19, 2020.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can watch the game on local channels such as FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, as well as Altitude Sports and KUSA in Denver. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. IST.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (+200) vs. Nuggets (-240)

Ad

Spread: Pacers +6 (-112) vs. Nuggets -6 (-108)

Total (O/U): Pacers o239.5 (-107) vs. Nuggets u239.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The Pacers (46-31) are currently sitting at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings. They are on a three-game winning streak and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have five games left on their schedule and could realistically finish in the Top 4.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (47-31) are enduring an injury crisis and are on a three-game losing streak. They fell to the fourth seed in the Western Conference with four games remaining. The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers could finish above them if they can't win any more regular-season games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Ad

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel. Haliburton has scored at least 22 points just twice in his last three games. Bet on the Pacers guard to go OVER (-102) and have a big scoring game on Sunday.

Ad

Nikola Jokic is favored to go UNDER (-128) 30.5 points via FanDuel. The Joker has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games. He has looked like he's on a mission in his past few games, so place your money on Jokic to go OVER (-104).

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are the underdogs heading into the game against the Denver Nuggets despite being on a winning streak. The Nuggets are capable of beating any team as long as Nikola Jokic is playing and healthy.

The prediction is a win for the Nuggets, with the Pacers covering the spread and the total going OVER 239.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More