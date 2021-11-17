Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons will fight their first battle of the 2021-22 NBA season at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Their match will be broadcast on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Indiana at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are what some would call a below average team. They are by no means a horrible roster though. Indiana has formidable scorers, a reliable bench and players that can contribute on both ends of the court. Their recent defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks pushed Indiana's record to 6-9. Malcolm Brogdon's return has proved auspicious as the team added two wins to their record. In comparison, the Pacers added three losses and two wins in Brogdon's absence.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have much to prove. They are seeded 14th in the Eastern Conference with the fourth worst win-loss record in the entire league. Rookie Cade Cunningham's addition to the Detroit squad has yet to bear success. The upcoming game might just be the breakthrough the Pistons need to finally jumpstart their campaign.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Small forward TJ Warren, a crucial scorer for the Indiana Pacers, is yet to make his 2021-22 debut after a devastating left navicular fracture left him in rehab. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Warren will most likely return to play in late December or early January.

Warren will most likely be joined by Chris Duarte on the sidelines. Duarte, who missed Monday's game against the New York Knicks, has been marked questionable based on a sore right shoulder.

Player Name Status Reason TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture Chris Duarte Questionable Sore right shoulder

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Kelly Olynyk, one of Detroit's top scorers and a key off-the-bench asset, will miss at least six weeks of playtime after a devastating MCL injury. MCL tissue, responsible for connecting the thigh bone to the lower leg, takes awfully long to heal. Six weeks of recovery have pushed Olynyk's return date to the beginning of January.

Player Name Status Reason Kelly Olynyk Out MCL injury

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

With Chris Duarte questionable and unlikely to play on Wednesday, the Pistons need a shooting guard who can contribute to scoring and create a substantial threat from downtown. Justin Holiday, who is averaging 9.4 points per game while landing 2.4 threes per game, would be the perfect player to continue playing as Duarte's replacement.

We predict that Holiday will most likely play alongside Malcolm Brogdon on the backcourt. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner will start on the frontcourt.

Detroit Pistons

All the starters in Detroit's ranks remain healthy. This will allow Dwane Casey to continue using his preferred lineup. However, how successful his preferred lineup will prove to be remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, the Pistons will start with Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham on their backcourt. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart will play on the frontcourt.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Sadiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

