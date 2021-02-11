Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Team News, Key Players and Expected Lineups - February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers (12-13 for the season) will play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in an all Eastern Conference affair. The Pacers come into the game after a 94-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons (6-18) will enter Thursday's match after a 122-111 win over the Nets in their last outing. Prior to that win, the Pistons had lost four straight on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 8 PM ET (Friday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Indiana Pacers Team News

final. we're back in action tomorrow in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/FntJeASsmd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 11, 2021

The Indiana Pacers will look to bounce back after their loss to the Nets. Coach Nate Bjorkgren will need to map out a game-plan to avoid a similar loss on Thursday.

The Indiana Pacers allowed the Nets to build a 32-point halftime lead en route to another loss. In their latest defeat, the Indiana Pacers missed ten of their first 12 shots to start off the game, while going 4-21 in the second quarter.

They will be desperate to get back to winning ways and avoid a fifth consecutive defeat.

Key Player - Damontas Sobonis

Indiana Pacers' Damontas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis flirted with a double-double, scoring 18 points and nine rebounds against the Nets. The forward leads his team in rebounds, averaging 11.7 boards along with his 21 points per game for the season.

Sabonis will look to play a key role to help the Indiana Pacers avoid a fifth-straight loss. However, he will likely have his hands full against Grant on Thursday.

Indiana Pacers Expected Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Detroit Pistons Team News

The Detroit Pistons' win was a much-needed one after they lost on the road against the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

However, against the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Pistons saw Jerami Grant score a career-high 32 points as they capitalized on the absence of the Nets' star player, Kevin Durant.

Okay #NBAAllStar JG, we see you 👀@JeramiGrant tied his career high for a 𝓈𝑒𝒸𝑜𝓃𝒹 straight game tonight. pic.twitter.com/PSURwvKJbo — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 10, 2021

Nevertheless, the Detroit Pistons will want to continue their winning momentum as they are last in the Eastern Conference standings right now.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has played exceptionally well for this team thus far this season. The small forward is averaging 24.3 points and 5.5 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. In his last outing, he shot 57.9% from the field on 11-of-19 shooting against the Nets to accumulate 32 points.

Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant attacking the basket

He will look to get things going on both sides of the floor as the Detroit Pistons look to secure a win against the Indiana Pacers.

Detroit Pistons Expected Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

