Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will head to the Chase Center for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, January 20. In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Warriors were the team that reigned supreme. Stephen Curry scored 26 points during the game to lead the team to a 102-100 win.

The Pacers come into this game on the back of a surprising win over the LA Lakers. They started the game on the back foot, but a blistering performance from Caris LeVert helped them take the win on the night.

The 27-year-old scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to help the Pacers outlast the Purple and Gold by a 111-104 scoreline. They have some tough fixtures coming up and this win would have definitely given them some confidence going into those games.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors secured a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Klay Thompson scored 21 points for the Warriors in 22 minutes to help the team grab a 102-86 win on the night. The win was a much-needed one, as the Warriors have been on a poor run of form lately. They will now be hoping to build on this and keep racking up victories to claim the top seed in the West.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have not yet submitted their injury report for the game against the Warriors. As per the latest report, Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell were ruled out for the game against the Lakers. These players will most likely be out for this encounter as well.

Domantas Sabonis suffered an ankle injury but still finished the game against the Lakers. However, coach Rick Carlisle has deemed the injury significant enough to warrant slight concern, as a precaution Sabonis may be ruled out for the game against the Warriors.

Player Name Status Reason TJ McConnell Out Health and Safety Protocols TJ Warren Out Left Foot Injury Myles Turner Out Left Foot Injury Domantas Sabonis Out Ankle Injury

Jeremiah Johnson @PacersJJ Rick Carlisle is passing out praise in his postgame comments, but does say that Domantas Sabonis has an ankle injury “that is probably going to be significant” Sabonis told me he needed to get ice for it during the walk-off interview. Courageous performance by @Dsabonis11 Rick Carlisle is passing out praise in his postgame comments, but does say that Domantas Sabonis has an ankle injury “that is probably going to be significant” Sabonis told me he needed to get ice for it during the walk-off interview. Courageous performance by @Dsabonis11.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have reported James Wiseman, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green to be out for this game due to injuries. Coach Steve Kerr has said the team will not be rushing Green's return and will let the veteran rest well before he makes his way onto the court again.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Left L5-S1 Disc Injury Otto Porter Jr. Out Left Foot Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’. Draymond Green’s official injury designation has been changed from ‘calf tightness’ to ‘Left L5-S1; Disc — injury recovery’.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting Lineup

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Indiana Pacers will have to make a few changes to the starting lineup that played against the Lakers. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert will start in the backcourt. Chris Duarte will make his way into the team and will share the frontcourt with Justin Holiday, while Torrey Craig will take up the center position as a makeshift big man in the absence of Turner.

Golden State Warriors

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will deploy the same starting 5 that started the game against the Pistons. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will share the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and rookie Jonathan Kuminga will man the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson will play significant minutes off the bench for the Warriors in this game.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Justin Holiday | Center - Torrey Craig

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga | Center - Kevon Looney

