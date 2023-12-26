Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Indiana Pacers (14-14) visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) on Dec. 26. Two of the NBA's most exciting young teams will be facing off in what should be a fun matchup. Tyrese Haliburton and Alperen Sengun will headline the game, as they are currently two of the most talented young players in the NBA.

Both teams play a very different brand of basketball. The Pacers like to push the pace, create advantages out of early offense, and stretch the opposition defense with their perimeter scoring. The Rockets prefer to play a stringent defensive game and create scoring opportunities in the halfcourt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (14-14) vs. Houston Rockets (15-12)

Date and Time: Dec. 26, 2023 | 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Preview

Both the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets will be entering their Dec. 26 contest with fairly healthy rosters. Indiana will be sweating on the availability of Bruce Brown (knee.) The Rockets will be waiting on updates for Reggie Bullock Jr (illness) and Tari Eason (leg.) All three players are questionable heading into the day.

Sengun will have the unenviable task of going toe-to-toe with the impressive Myles Turner, while Haliburton will face a tough opponent in Fred VanVleet. However, it's the contrasting styles of play that could make for a fun watch. Whichever team controls the tempo of the game will hold an advantage.

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers' starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner.

The Pacers have a good blend of speed, athleticism and high-end talent in their starting rotation. They will be a difficult team to contain throughout a 48-minute contest.

The Houston Rockets starting five could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun.

Ime Udoka has the Rockets committed to a physical brand of basketball, with a genuine focus on being a tough defensive unit. Their half-court offense is sound and often creates multiple scoring opportunities each possession.

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton is -108 to score under 24.5 points against the Houston Rockets. The Indiana Pacers standout is currently averaging 24.5 points per game. However, he could struggle to match his usual output when facing a fierce defender in Fred VanVleet.

Alperen Sengun is -110 to secure under 10.5 rebounds against the Pacers. He is currently pulling down 9.2 boards per game but may struggle to control the glass when facing Myles Turner.

Buddy Hield is -135 to score under 3.5 made 3s. He's currently converting 2.9 of his 7.6 perimeter attempts per game.

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Houston Rockets are slight favorites for their game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 26. They are -3.5 on the spread and -156 on the money line. The oddsmakers clearly favor Houston's defensive upside and sound offensive approach over the Pacers' run-and-gun strategy.

Still, Indiana has proven themselves to be a tough opponent, even making the in-season tournament finals, where it lost to the LA Lakers. Houston should be able to secure a win, but it will need to dig deep in order to do it.