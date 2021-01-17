Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Domantas Sabonis and Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers will host the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center on January 17th. The matchup will be interesting, as both teams are near the top of their respective conferences.

Despite a number of players missing several games in the last few days due to the NBA's health and safety protocol and positive COVID-19 tests, both the Pacers and Clippers should be fine for this game. On that note, let's create a combined starting five from the rosters of these two teams.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Prediction: Combined starting 5

The 9-4 LA Clippers have had some nice victories in the early stages of the 2020-21 NBA season, but they have also shown some signs similar to those seen in the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. Still, they are just 1-5 games behind the LA Lakers in the fight for the West's top spot.

Three consecutive victories are a great thing for the LA Clippers, and the Indiana Pacers should be a good test for them.

The 8-4 Indiana Pacers have been in the Eastern Conference's top spots since the first few games of the season and they have maintained that level.

Even though they were involved in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn (Indiana received shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Nets), the Pacers should continue playing at a high level even after seeing one of their best players, Victor Oladipo, go.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the combined starting five between the Indiana Pacers and the LA Clippers.

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after the 108-107 win over the Boston Celtics.

Malcolm Brogdon has been one of the best players for the Indiana Pacers in the 2020-21 NBA season and he is playing the best basketball of his career so far.

Brogdon is averaging over 20 points per game (22.8) for the first time in his career and is also doing a tremendous job at playmaking. He is averaging seven assists per night and also 4.2 rebounds.

In Indiana Pacers' previous game, Brogdon scored 25 points (10/18 from the field) and dished out seven assists in a 24-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Shooting Guard - Paul George (LA Clippers)

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George.

Paul George has been tremendous for the LA Clippers in the 2020-21 NBA season.

PG seems to have left his struggles in the 2020 NBA Playoffs behind and is shooting the ball stunningly well for the LA Clippers.

He has arguably been the best player on Tyronn Lue's team so far. PG is averaging 25.3 points (highest of the team), six rebounds, and five assists per game. His shooting splits are impressive, as he has made 50% of his shots, 52% from the three-point line, and 92% of his free throws.