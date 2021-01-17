Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers and the LA Clippers are set to face off in a blockbuster clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

Both teams started the season brilliantly and have continued to build on their momentum. Considering how well the two teams have fared this season, this game is likely to be an intriguing affair.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, 17th January 2021 - 10:00 PM ET (Monday, 18th January 2021 - 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Despite losing Victor Oladipo in a trade, the Indiana Pacers have not missed a beat this season.

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis have done extremely well to pick up the slack, and have apparently looked more fluid in the absence of Oladipo.

Domantas Sabonis is working his way up on the #NBA Fantasy leaderboard



24 PTS, 20 REB, 4 AST, 52 FPTS... and there's still one more quarter left 👀 pic.twitter.com/roEaWJi9hK — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) January 10, 2021

The Indiana Pacers' defense has always been at a high level, with Myles Turner working as the centerpiece. With their offense also working well enough despite the exit of a key player, the Indiana Pacers have a very realistic chance of beating the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has played at an All-Star level for the Indiana Pacers this season.

The 24-year-old is currently averaging an impressive 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting at 55.6% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc.

If he continues at this level against the LA Clippers, Sabonis would bolster the Indiana Pacers' chances of a win in the game.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Edmond Summer, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

LA Clippers Preview

After blowing out the Sacramento Kings in their last game, the LA Clippers come into this game with serious momentum behind them. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have performed impressively this season and look far more comfortable playing with each other.

While the team's offense looks formidable at the moment, they have a few worries in defense. Serge Ibaka is a decent rim protector but is perhaps not as fluent in the position as he used to be. Ivica Zubac can slot in as well, but he isn't elite there either.

The LA Clippers will have to work diligently in supporting their five to protect the rim; else the Indiana Pacers could make them pay.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been integral to the LA Clippers' excellent performances this season. The 29-year-old is currently averaging 25 points, 4.9 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting at 48.3% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Leonard has been one of the best scorers in the NBA and has incredible efficiency while locking up some of the best players in the league in defense.

.@ZachLaVine (45 PTS) and @kawhileonard (35 PTS) made it rain in Hollywood with 17 threes between the two stars! 🌧 #OnlyHere #BullsNation #ClipperNation



NBA League Pass got you covered with games, stats, stories, and more! Grab your FREE trial 👉 https://t.co/eUdyYCqKC3 pic.twitter.com/KLttdmz3Oz — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) January 11, 2021

If the Indiana Pacers wish to defeat the LA Clippers, they would need to keep Leonard quiet.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference at the moment, even without Victor Oladipo. However, the LA Clippers' offensive riches could overwhelm the Indiana Pacers.

The duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has been too hot to handle for most teams recently, something the Indiana Pacers need to be wary of.

This could be a close game, but the LA Clippers are expected to take the win.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers?

In the USA, this game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. International fans can live-stream the game on the NBA League Pass.