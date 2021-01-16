What channel is Orlando Magic Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are set to face off in a blockbuster matchup within the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The Magic have started this season well and currently sit 6th in the Conference, with a record of 6-6.

On the other hand, while their offensive firepower has been evident, there have been questions raised about the Brooklyn Nets' defense and the commitment of some of their stars.

Team News - Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic

Fortunately for the Orlando Magic, there are no fresh injury concerns or absences ahead of this game. However, the number of players already sidelined with injuries is still a concern.

The likes of Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke, Johnathan Isaac, and Mo Bamba are all out with major injuries and are not expected to be back in action anytime soon.

Given how many important rotation pieces the team will be missing against the Brooklyn Nets, the Magic will go into this game with the odds heavily stacked against them.

Advertisement

Injured: Chuma Okeke, Johnathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams, Al-Farouq Aminu

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Team News - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets

Like the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets have no new injury concerns. But some of their key players could be absent for various reasons.

Kyrie Irving has gone from being doubtful for this game to being ruled out entirely due to health and safety protocols. However, it is likely that the star will return for the Nets' next game.

James Harden was initially expected to make his debut for the franchise against the Magic. But as per reports, there has been a delay regarding the 31-year-old's physicals and he has been ruled as questionable ahead of this game

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Magic: pic.twitter.com/76ZHmGAdgb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 15, 2021

Injured: Tyler Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton

Advertisement

Doubtful: James Harden

Unavailable: Kyrie Irving

At what time will the Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game commence?

USA: 16th January 2021, 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 17th January 2021, 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets?

For those in the US, this game will broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Match Preview - January 16th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21