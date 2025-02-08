Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers will lock horns on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena. Initially expected to be a star-studded affair with Luka Doncic making his debut next to LeBron James, the Pacers-Lakers game could end up being a lopsided affair. Doncic remains out for LA, while James has been downgraded to doubtful.

Nevertheless, both teams have been solid. The Pacers enter this clash behind 13 wins in 16 games. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. defeated the LA Clippers 119-112 at Intuit Dome in their previous outing. They overcame a 22-point deficit behind Pascal Siakam's 33 points and 11 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin compensated for Myles Turner's early injury exit and Haliburton's off night, putting up 25 points on 8 of 13 shots as a cameo to Siakam's heroic effort.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a 9-3 run in their past 12 games. They beat the Golden State Warriors 120-112 in their last game. LeBron James dropped 42 points and 17 rebounds, while Austin Reaves had 23 points, four assists and three steals. Gabe Vincent contributed a handy 15 off the bench, making five 3s.

The Lakers looked rock solid on defense despite nearly blowing a 26-point lead. They held their own down the stretch amid a cold offensive second half, battling another adversity in a massive win. The Lakers improved to 30-19, further cementing their position in the top five of the West standings ahead of Luka Doncic's imminent debut.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers Injury Report for Feb. 8

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers have four players on their injury report, including Isaiah Jackson and Myles Turner, who are out with injuries. Jackson tore his right Achilles tendon, while Turner suffered a cervical strain against the Clippers on Thursday.

RayJ Dennis and Quenton Jackson are questionable, citing G League assignments.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have a concerning injury report with Luka Doncic (calf) ruled out, LeBron James doubtful (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves questionable (left elbow contusion). New acquisition Mark Williams is also iffy to suit up. He's questionable as the Lakers are yet to complete the trade formalities.

Christian Wood, who has yet to make his season debut, remains out, recovering from a knee injury, with Maxi Kleber, another new addition but a long-term absentee, citing a right foot fracture.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 8

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers could start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, with Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam and Thomas Bryant as the frontcourt trio.

PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis* SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Quenton Jackson* SF Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Thomas Bryant Enrique Freeman

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Mark Williams. Shake Milton and Jaxson Hayes could start instead of Reaves and Williams if they are ruled out.

PG Austin Reaves* Shake Milton SG Gabe Vincent SF Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt PF Dorian Finney-Smith Markieff Morris Christian Koloko C Mark Williams* Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III

