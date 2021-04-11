Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Match Preview - April 11th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The resurgent Indiana Pacers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers will look to continue their winning run, while the Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 11th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, April 12th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have had indifferent form post the All-Star break. They have also been affected by a plethora of injuries during this period. However, they head into this contest off back-to-back wins and will be high on confidence.

Advertisement

In their last outing, the Indiana Pacers toppled the Orlando Magic 111-106. Aaron Holiday scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, while Domantas Sabonis registered 16 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

The Pacers started well and managed to keep up the pressure throughout the game. They didn't particularly have a great outing offensively but were pretty solid at the defensive end, recording eight steals and ten blocks.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers

All-Star Domantas Sabonis has been a reliable player for the Indiana Pacers this season and potentially their best as well. He has been highly effective at both ends of the floor, averaging 19.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Advertisement

His return to the lineup in the last game has come at a perfect time, as he will be crucial against a side like the Memphis Grizzlies. With Myles Turner likely to be out for the game, Sabonis will have to take up the starting center's role. In that case, he'll go up against the in-form Jonas Valanciunas.

Sabonis will have to be at his best at both ends and win the duel against his counterpart. The Pacers could have a great chance of winning the game if Sabonis wins his battle against Valanciunas.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Justin Holiday l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, three of the top six sides from the Eastern Conference, to embark on a four-game win streak.

However, the New York Knicks snapped that run, beating the Grizzlies 133-129 OT. The Grizzlies dominated early in the game, outscoring the Knicks 35-23 but couldn't hold on down the stretch, which led the game to overtime.

Tough one.



A 3-1 roadie headed back home. pic.twitter.com/5Xp95v5Q0a — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 10, 2021

Ja Morant scored 26 points, while Dillon Brooks netted 23 on the night. But their efforts were not enough to secure their team a win.

Advertisement

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to put that loss behind them and return to winning ways against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

The Indiana Pacers have a solid defensive unit, so it will take a special effort from Ja Morant offensively to get the Memphis Grizzlies clicking at that end.

Jonas Valanciunas might be busy taking care of Domantas Sabonis, and in that case, Morant will need to take up a major chunk of the scoring responsibilities.

Morant was solid in his last game, scoring 26 points and shooting 50% from the field and 80% from downtown. Taylor Jenkins will hope his star player can replicate that performance in this game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Pacers vs Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies start the game as the favorites, owing to their better recent form. The Grizzlies also have homecourt advantage, which could play a role in the outcome of the match.

However, the momentum will be with the Indiana Pacers, who have won their last two games, which could make things interesting.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Indiana. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.