Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers will be in Tennessee on Saturday to face the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. This will serve as the Grizzlies' third straight home game while the Pacers hit the road for the first time this season.

Ad

Both teams enter this match-up after suffering a loss in their previous game. The Grizzlies suffered a 146-114 loss to the Miami Heat, while the Pacers were defeated 141-135 by the OKC Thunder in double overtime. In terms of the standings, Memphis (1-1) is fifth in the West, while Indiana (0-1) is 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Despite dropping their previous games, both teams will be eager to bounce back on Friday and build some momentum early in the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds

Moneyline: Pacers -135, Grizzlies +115

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Spread: Pacers -2.5 (-105), Grizzlies +2.5 (-115)

Total over/under (o/u): Pacers o238.5 (-115), Grizzlies u238.5 (-115)

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Following a memorable Finals run last season, the Indiana Pacers have undergone a major rebuild this term, trading away several key players while also dealing with multiple injuries. They began their 2025-26 campaign with a defeat at home against the OKC Thunder, and will look to return to the win column on Friday.

Ad

With Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the majority of the season with an ACL injury, the Pacers will rely on the likes of Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. The latter has started the season positively, recording 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Thunder on opening night.

However, despite his performances, the Pacers' front court was unable to hold off OKC's attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 55 points. Indiana will be hoping to rectify this gaping hole as they look to hold off Ja Morant and his Grizzlies.

Ad

On the other hand, Memphis has endured a mixed start to the season. Facing the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener, the Grizzlies put up a strong performance, securing a 128-122 win as Ja Morant led from the front, recording 35 points while shooting 13-20 from the field.

However, they were unable to capitalize on this positive start against the Heat as Bam Adebayo's 24 points helped Miami secure a dominant 146-114 victory at the FedEx Forum. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies did have many positives to take from the game and will hope to do better against the Pacers.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting five

Indiana Pacers

PG- Bennedict Mathurin, SG- Aaron Nesmith, SF- Obi Toppin, PF- Pascal Siakam, C- Isaiah Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies

PG- Ja Morant, SG- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF- Jaylen Wells, PF- Jaren Jackson Jr., C- Jock Landale

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Indiana's Pascal Siakam is projected to score 23.21 points against the Grizzlies and offers odds of -128 for over 20.5 points scored.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ja Morant is projected to record 23.76 points and offers odds of -123 for under 25.5 points scored.

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies predictions

The Indiana Pacers will travel to Tennessee with lofty expectations after a tough loss against the reigning champions in the last game. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be looking to avenge their loss, too and hold the home court advantage. However, with Memphis still dealing with significant frontcourt injuries, the Pacers are favored to get the win.

Our prediction: Pacers win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.