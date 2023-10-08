Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The upcoming Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game promises to be an intriguing showdown, as it features two youthful teams with considerable potential. This preseason contest will provide fans with a sneak peek of what they can anticipate from both teams in the upcoming season.

The preseason opener for the Grizzlies presents an intriguing question regarding the condition of their new acquisitions, Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose. Coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that Smart is currently dealing with some minor general soreness from training camp. However, the only confirmed absence for the team is Brandon Clarke.

On the other side, the new-look Pacers bring excitement with players like Bruce Brown Jr. and Obi Toppin. Additionally, it will be interesting to see how their rookies, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard, perform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Details

Teams: Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Oct. 8, 2023 / 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum / Memphis, Tennessee

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview

While it's just the preseason, this game promises to be captivating as it features two of the NBA's most exciting young teams going head-to-head. The Grizzlies have strengthened their roster with the addition of Smart, who brings defensive prowess and leadership to the team.

On the other hand, the Pacers have acquired the high-energy guard Brown, who has championship experience. The Pacers are expected to play high-octane basketball, but the Grizzlies' strong defense, featuring Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. presents an intriguing challenge for them.

The Grizzlies demonstrated last season that they are capable of performing well even in the absence of their star player, Ja Morant. However, the Pacers could use their intense style of play to their advantage in this preseason game.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Odds & Prediction

Given the fairly even matchup on paper, it's likely that this preseason game could be a closely contested one. The bookies favor the Grizzlies, but only just.

Spread: Pacers (+5.0) vs Grizzlies (-5.0)

Moneyline: -198

Indiana Pacers roster

Tyrese Haliburton

Bennedict Mathurin

Obi Toppin

Andrew Nembhard

Jarace Walker

Buddy Hield

T.J. McConnell

Kendall Brown

Bruce Brown

Jordan Nwora

Isaiah Wong

Isaiah Jackson

Aaron Nesmith

Jalen Smith

Ben Sheppard

Daniel Theis

Myles Turner

Oscar Tshiebwe

Memphis Grizzlies roster

Jacob Gilyard

GG Jackson

Shaquille Harrison

Xavier Tillman

Jake LaRavia

Steven Adams

Derrick Rose

Vince Williams Jr.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Santi Aldama

Ziaire Williams

Luke Kennard

Matt Hurt

Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Brandon Clarke

Mychal Mulder

Desmond Bane

David Roddy

Marcus Smart

John Konchar