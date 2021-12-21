Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will host the Indiana Pacers at the FTX Arena on December 21st.

The Indiana Pacers will be coming off a 122-113 win against the Detroit Pistons, which has seen them improve to 13-18 on the season.

The Miami Heat head into this game on the back of a 90-100 loss against the Pistons, seeing them fall to fifth in the East with an 18-13 record.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ McConnell will feature on the Indiana Pacers' injury report

The Indiana Pacers will mention only two players in their injury report for Tuesday night's game.

TJ McConnell will continue to feature on the injury report with a wrist injury sustained earlier in the month. His status has been updated to week-to-week, however, there is no timeline for a return as of yet.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers



He will remain in a cast for 10-12 weeks before the medical team assesses his status and estimates a time for his return.

on.nba.com/3ybDs5e Injury Update: T.J. McConnell underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist this morning.He will remain in a cast for 10-12 weeks before the medical team assesses his status and estimates a time for his return. Injury Update: T.J. McConnell underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist this morning.He will remain in a cast for 10-12 weeks before the medical team assesses his status and estimates a time for his return.on.nba.com/3ybDs5e

TJ Warren will continue to be on the injury report to recover from foot injury. He is yet to play a game this season and will continue to be out indefinitely. However, he has joined the team for shooting practice, which has been viewed as a morale booster.

Player Name: Status: Reason: TJ McConnell Out Wrist TJ Warren Out Foot

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler will return to the Miami Heat's injury report

The Miami Heat will have a host of names to mention in their injury report heading into this game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Miami Heat were already shorthanded in their starting rotation with the absence of Bam Adebayo. Joining Adebayo on the injury report, Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will also be listed unavailable for the game against the Pacers. Butler sustained a back injury and Tucker has been listed out with a knee injury.

Additionally, Tyler Herro has also been featured on the Miami Heat's injury report. Herro has been listed as questionable with a quadricep injury. His availability should be a game time decision.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Per Heat, out for Tuesday vs. Pacers:

Bam Adebayo (thumb)

Jimmy Butler (tailbone)

PJ Tucker (leg)

Caleb Martin (protocols)

Markieff Morris (neck)

Vctor Oladipo (knee)

-- Tyler Herro (quad) again listed as questionable.

-- Tucker listed with lower-leg nerve inflammation. Per Heat, out for Tuesday vs. Pacers:Bam Adebayo (thumb)Jimmy Butler (tailbone)PJ Tucker (leg)Caleb Martin (protocols)Markieff Morris (neck)Vctor Oladipo (knee)-- Tyler Herro (quad) again listed as questionable.-- Tucker listed with lower-leg nerve inflammation.

Caleb Martin also joins the injury report. He will be sidelined due to COVID protocol and will potentially miss two weeks.

Long-term injuries will continue to see Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris away from the side.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Jimmy Butler Out Back PJ Tucker Out Knee Markieff Morris Out Neck Caleb Martin Out Health and Safety Protocol Victor Oladipo Out Knee Tyler Herro Questionable Quadriceps

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers find themselves in a fairly reliable position in terms of their overall rotation. With a number of key players returning from injuries or medical protocols, the Pacers are almost at full strength.

The return of Aaron Holiday to the side has seen him return to the starting rotation in the frontcourt along with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

The starting backcourt may see a few variations, however. Although Caris LeVert will continue to play the starting shooting guard, Brad Wanamaker stepped in as the starting point guard for the Indiana Pacers in the game against the Pistons.

Malcolm Brogdon was out for the game against the Pistons with a sore right achilles. However, he hasn't been mentioned in the injury report for the Indiana Pacers in this game and should be available to play.

Tony East @TEastNBA After missing last Thursday’s game against Detroit with a sore Achilles, Malcolm Brogdon is off of the injury report for Heat-Pacers tomorrow. Should be good to go. Lloyd Pierce called it a minor injury last week. After missing last Thursday’s game against Detroit with a sore Achilles, Malcolm Brogdon is off of the injury report for Heat-Pacers tomorrow. Should be good to go. Lloyd Pierce called it a minor injury last week.

The bench rotation may see a few changes. With Chris Duarte moving to the bench, the rookie might be the first man off the bench followed by Jeremy Lamb and Wanamaker.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat have seen a lot of changes to their lineup owing to injuries in the month of December. While the starting backcourt has been fairly consistent for the most part, the overall composition of the Heat roster features a majority of shooting guards.

With Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent starting, the Heat's bench rotation could potentially see Tyler Herro miss the game. This could imply for minutes for Max Strus and Marcus Garrett.

The frontcourt rotations are also badly affected due to additional injuries to Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker. With both out of the starting rotation, Duncan Robinson moves into the starting forward position with KZ Okpala potentially moving into the other forward role.

The side will continue to see Dewayne Dedmon play starting center in place of Bam Adebayo. Omer Yurtseven will come off the bench to support Dedmon in the center spot.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting 5’s

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Aaron Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Gabe Vincent | F - Duncan Robinson | F - KZ Okpala | C - Dewayne Dedmon

Edited by Parimal