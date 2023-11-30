Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat meet for the first time this season. Indiana has been alternating wins and losses over its last eight games. The Pacers would like to continue that trend as they're coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. A victory for Indy will extend Miami’s losing streak to four games.

Injuries have decimated the Heat. They haven’t had Tyler Herro for weeks and Jimmy Butler over the last two games. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has done a masterful job keeping them in games, but they just haven’t had enough to emerge as winners.

Bam Adebayo was superb in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and will lead the Heat again on Thursday versus the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton has been mind-boggling for the Pacers. He has led them in scoring and assists in eight of their last nine games. Haliburton’s plays have led Indiana to the top of the NBA in offensive rating. Unfortunately, their defense has been the exact opposite, ranking 28th in defensive rating.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (9-7) vs. Miami Heat (10-8)

Date and Time: Nov. 30, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Indiana Pacers’ roller-coaster ride is due to the different zones of their play on offense and defense. They are the best in the NBA in offensive rating but conversely one of the worst on the defensive end.

When they have off nights, they almost always end up with a loss. Tyrese Haliburton can only do so much for the team. Someone has to step up and help him, particularly on the defensive end.

Injuries are the story for the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith were questionable on Tuesday but weren’t able to play. Both have the same status against the Pacers on Thursday, but it’s anybody’s guess if one or both will be unavailable.

The Heat, though, will compete regardless of who's playing or not playing. They gave the Milwaukee Bucks everything they could handle despite playing undermanned. Miami will still be confident against Indiana amid the injuries.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Predicted starting lineups

Rick Carlisle’s usual starting unit is healthy, so he's likely to roll out the same players. Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are expected to start for the Pacers.

Spoelstra’s first five, meanwhile, will depend on the training staff’s clearance. If Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith are healthy, they should be starting. Otherwise, the multi-titled coach could go with Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Josh Richardson.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring with 25.9 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 25.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -120 for under. He has hit at least 25 points in seven of his last 10 games.

Indiana’s starting guard also paces the NBA in assists, with 11.9 per game. The assists prop for him is 10.5 while the under is 11.5. Bettors get -133 for over and -142 for over. In his last 10 games, he has dished out at least 11 assists six times.

The Pacers rely on Haliburton’s scoring and playmaking. He could get over both the points and assists props on Thursday against the Heat.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The moneyline for the Pacers is +112 while it’s -132 for the Heat. Indiana is a +2 underdog against Miami.

The Heat are like zombies who just keep on going regardless of the situation. If Jimmy Butler is unavailable, not many will be surprised if they come out victorious.

The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP could still be sidelined, but the Heat might walk away with a win at home against the spread.