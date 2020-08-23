Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - August 24th, 2020 | Game 4

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Monday, August 24th, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Tuesday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Miami Heat made it 3-0 in the first-round series of the NBA playoffs against Indiana Pacers after a convincing win. Miami Heat's three-point shooting proved to be too much for the Indiana Pacers yet again.

Malcolm Brogdon's 34 point effort went in vain as Jimmy Butler shot 20 free throws on the night. Miami Heat dominated on both the ends of the court and at one point led by as many as 20 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Miami Heat Preview

👶🐐 @raf_tyler going off rn



15 Pts & counting

Miami Heat's defence and three-point shooting have been superb throughout the series. The duo of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic have handled the ball well in the three games. Bam Adebayo's offensive rebounding also has been a huge plus for the Miami Heat. He has completely dominated his matchup, Myles Turner.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be expecting another win on Monday from his men. He will be happy with how his 9 man rotation has performed so far and will be looking to field the same starting lineup in game four.

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

Jimmy Butler was excellent in game two against the Indiana Pacers as he finished with a stat line of 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. He was a nuisance in the paint for the Indiana Pacers defence and drew multiple fouls from them.

Erik Spoelstra will be counting on him again in game 4 to take advantage of the Indiana Pacers perimeter defence and distribute the ball to Miami Heat's sharpshooters.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Preview

folks, this was planned 😅

The Indiana Pacers showed great character in game three when they cut a twenty point Miami Heat lead to two points but then lost the plot in the closing minutes. Victor Oladipo fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter and T.J. Warren looked out of rhythm.

The Indiana Pacers will have to pull up their socks in game four if they want to avoid a sweep in the first round. The chances of Indiana Pacers beating the Miami Heat in game four will depend on how the trio of Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon perform.

Key Player- Malcolm Brogdon

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Three

Malcolm Brogdon was the most effective and efficient player for the Indiana Pacers in game three. His playmaking was excellent and he led the team in scoring with 34 points. Brogdon is an NBA Rookie of the Year winner and he has shown his class in this first-round series despite the Indiana Pacers losing all three games. Malcolm Brogdon will be the difference-maker for the Indiana Pacers in game four.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon,Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers- Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have dominated the Indiana Pacers through their sturdy defence and brilliant three-point shooting. Miami Heat will be confident of winning game four and inch closer to a place in the second round of NBA playoffs with a sweep.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid a sweep against the Miami Heat. The Pacers have not got their chemistry right in the three games and will have to improve considerably if they want to win game four.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Heat

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Indiana. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

