Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers got what they wished for in this year's NBA playoffs – a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers dominated the season series against the Bucks, beating them in four of five matchups. There was even a postgame fiasco involving an angry Giannis Antetokounmpo and a used game ball.

The Pacers will try to capitalize on Antetokounmpo's calf injury and upset the Bucks in the first round. "The Greek Freak" will reportedly miss at least two to three weeks because of it, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Things such as Doc Rivers' 17-19 record after taking charge of the Bucks could also be a problem. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton likely need to have a dominant series for Milwaukee to have a fighting chance against the Pacers.

Here are the complete scores of the season series between the Bucks and Pacers:

Nov. 9, 2023 Pacers def. Bucks 126-124 in Indiana

Dec. 7, 2023 Pacers def. Bucks 128-119 in Milwaukee

Dec. 13, 2023 Bucks def. Pacers 140-126 in Milwaukee

Jan. 1, 2024 Pacers def. Bucks 122-113 in Milwaukee

Jan. 3, 2024 Pacers def. Bucks 142-30 in Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks stats and top performers

Tyrese Haliburton is the best player on the Indiana Pacers, while Pascal Siakam is a good secondary option. Siakam has settled down in Indiana since his trade from the Toronto Raptors earlier this season.

With Bennedict Mathurin out for the rest of the season, the Pacers opened up opportunities for Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith. However, they will need a big series from Haliburton, who was struggling in March and some parts of Arpil.

Here are the average stats for the Pacers' best two players this season

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Tyrese Haliburton 68 20.1 3.9 10.9 1.2 0.7 2.3 47.7 36.4 85.5 Pascal Siakam 80 21.7 7.1 4.3 0.8 0.3 1.8 53.6 34.6 73.2

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the first round, Damian Lillard and the rest of the Bucks have to find ways to win. Antetokounmpo has been fantastic this season, while Lillard has had trouble shooting from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee has a better core of role players such as Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Patrick Beverley. However, it all boils down to how healthy Giannis will be and how dominant Dame can be.

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Giannis Antetokounmpo 73 30.4 11.5 6.5 1.2 1.1 3.4 61.1 27.4 65.7 Damian Lillard 73 24.3 4.4 7.0 1.0 0.2 2.6 42.4 35.4 92.0

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Last five Game Results

Indiana Pacers last five games

The Indiana Pacers won four of their last five games of the regular season. The Pacers were dropped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the penultimate game, but beat the OKC Thunder, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee Bucks last five games

The Milwaukee Bucks were downright disappointing in their last five regular-season games with a record of 2-3. They beat the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics but lost to the Magic, OKC Thunder and the New York Knicks.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks schedule

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1

April 21, 7:00 PM ET

TNT

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 2 April 23, 8:30 PM ET NBA TV Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 3 April 26, 5:30 PM ET ESPN Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 4 April 28, 7:00 PM ET TNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 5* April 30, TBD TBD Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Game 6* May 2, TBD TBD Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Game 7* May 4, TBD TNT Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

* - If necessary | TBD - To be determined

