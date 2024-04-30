Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Preview - April 30 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers will look to end their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum. The Pacers are up 3-1 in the series and one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2014.

Myles Turner had a huge Game 4 performance with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Andrew Nembhard added 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are trying to stay alive and hope that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be healthy. The rest of the team led by Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez tried their best to tie the series in Game 4 but fell short 126-113 eventually.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 is on Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It starts at 9:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT. It is also available through the local channels Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Moneyline: Pacers (-162) vs Bucks (+132)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-108) vs Bucks +3.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Pacers o216.5 (-108) vs Bucks u216.5 (-108)

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Indiana Pacers are one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Pacers dominated the regular season series 4-1 and could look to end the postseason against the Milwaukee Bucks the same way.

Milwaukee has been unlucky with injuries to two of their best players, while Khris Middleton also suffered a minor injury in Game 4. Middleton has been carrying the offense for the Bucks, but more players have to step up if they want to stay alive in the series.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Indiana Pacers have two players on the injury report – Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) and Bennedict Mathurin (out). If Haliburton gets cleared to play, here's how the Pacers could line up in Game 5:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Coach Rick Carlisle uses an eight-man rotation that also includes Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as doubtful, while Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are probable. Here's the predicted starting five for the Bucks:

PG: Patrick Beverley | SG: Malik Beasley | SF: Khris Middleton | PF: Bobby Portis | C: Brook Lopez

Doach Doc Rivers is using an eight-man rotation that also includes Andre Jackson Jr., Pat Connaughton and AJ Green.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is below his season average. He started the series against the Bucks on fire but has cooled down in the past two games. Take the odds, and bet on Siakam to score less than 24.5 points.

Khris Middleton is favored to go under 26.5 points against the Pacers. He has been brilliant for Milwaukee in the past two games. Take the risk, and go against the odds to place your money on Middleton to score more than 26.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Pacers are the slight favorites to win the game and eliminate the Bucks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Bucks are likely playing without Antetokounmpo and Lillard, so the Pacers have the advantage.

Oddsmakers predict the Pacers to get the win and cover the -3.5 spread and the total is expected to go over 216.5 points.

