Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will visit the Target Center on Monday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Pacers have struggled to produce winning performances consistently, and are 9-13 for the season. The Pacers are coming off a 118-100 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have recorded six wins in their last seven appearances. They are coming off a 121-120 double OT win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 29th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 30th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been very streaky with their performances of late. In their previous match against the Bucks, the Pacers played well until the first quarter, tying things up at 26-26. However, they couldn't keep up with the defending champs, and got outscored 92-74.

Indiana struggled to protect the paint, allowing their opponents to gain a 62-36 advantage. That proved to be decisive in the eventual outcome of the game. Milwaukee shot just eight threes on the night, and relied on scoring from inside the arc.

Caris LeVert waged a lone battle for the Indiana Pacers, scoring 23 points. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner had off nights, as the duo combined for only six points on two of 12 shooting. Indiana need to improve their interior defense and rebound the ball better to have a healthy chance of overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (#11) of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis needs to play like an All-Star to help the Indiana Pacers win games. He is crucial to the team's hopes of doing well.

His skills at both ends of the floor could be key against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sabonis will have to be active on the scoring front, and also be on top of his game defensively.

He could find himself guarding a versatile big like Karl-Anthony Towns for most of the game. Limiting Towns could be decisive in the eventual outcome of the contest. Towns is one of the Timberwolves' primary scoring options, so Indiana could benefit from a quiet night from him.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing to their potential of late. Their big three, comprising Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, have been key in their last seven games entering this contest.

In the last game against the Sixers, Russell played a leading role. He tallied a team-high 35 points, and also made a clutch steal to seal the win for his side. Meanwhile, Towns scored 28 points, and had ten rebounds to his name. The Timberwolves shot 50% from the floor, making 14 threes.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves the steal that stole the game 🧊



BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game the steal that stole the game 🧊BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game https://t.co/b3r0f3W14g

The Minnesota Timberwolves were dominant in the paint as well, outscoring their opponents 54-36. They will have to continue to be effective on all fronts offensively to give themselves a chance of winning Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell (#0) of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball.

D'Angelo Russell's form has been huge for the Minnesota Timberwolves. If he produces the goods, the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could be able play more freely. That would give the T'Wolves' offense a dynamic edge. Russell could once again be a key player for the team against the Indiana Pacers.

That's because Towns might have a busy night fending off challenges from the likes of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. If Russell can keep the score ticking from his end, Minnesota could very well be on the way to their 11th win of the campaign.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Taurean Prince | F - Jared Vanderbilt | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Pacers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in better form so far compared to the Indiana Pacers. They will also have homecourt advantage when the two teams lock horns on Monday. These factors make the surging Timberwolves the favorites to win this clash against the underperforming Pacers.

Where to watch Pacers vs Timberwolves?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally by Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports North. Fans can catch live action online via subscription to NBA League Pass as well.

