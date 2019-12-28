Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th December 2019

The Indiana Pacers will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to New Orleans

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Saturday, 28th December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last game results

Indiana Pacers (21-11): 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat (27th December, Friday)

New Orleans Pelicans (9-23): 112-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets (25th December, Wednesday)

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers have been the surprise packages of the NBA thus far. The Pacers were expected to fall out of the playoff picture following Victor Oladipo's long-term injury, however, they have worked well as a unit and currently occupy the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Indiana boast a 21-11 record heading into their clash against the New Orleans Pelicans, having won eight of their last 10 games.

However, they are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Miami Heat and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis has had an impressive season thus far

With Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo out, the onus will be on Domantas Sabonis to do a bulk of the scoring for the Pacers.

Sabonis has impressed in spurts this season. He's averaging 17.4 points and 13.3 rebounds per game but is coming off a poor display against the Miami Heat in which he finished with just 8 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field.

That remains Sabonis' only single-digit scoring display all season and he will be keen to make amends with another big night against the Pelicans.

Pacers predicted lineup

Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, TJ Warren, Aaron Holiday, Jeremy Lamb

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Pelicans were expected to be among the top contenders in the Western Conference but an unfortunate injury to Zion Williamson ahead of the start of the season put paid to those hopes.

A disastrous 13-game losing streak dropped them to near the bottom of the West, but they have since steadied the ship somewhat, registering three wins in their last four games.

Their most recent victory, on the road against the Denver Nuggets, would certainly have served as a shot in the arm and they will be looking to secure their first home win since November when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to the Smoothie King Center.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Ingram has carried the Pelicans' offense this season

Despite New Orleans' poor start to the season, Brandon Ingram has managed to stand up and be counted.

Ingram has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant and for good reason; he's tall and athletic, and has the ability to take over games down the stretch.

Ingram is averaging a whopping 25.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season and shooting 41% from deep.

Teams have struggled to contain the dynamic 22-year-old who is coming off a solid 31-point outing against the Nuggets. He will look to keep that going when he takes the court against Indiana.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick

Pacers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

With a fully-fit roster, the Pacers would be firm favorites to overcome the Pelicans. However, they will be short-handed for this clash, on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pacers are expected to be without Malcolm Brogdon, who has been listed as questionable for this clash and that will limit them on offense.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are well rested and high on confidence after dismantling the Denver Nuggets.

The return of Derrick Favors has served as an additional boost for New Orleans, who are trending in the right direction following a disastrous start to the season.

Ultimately, New Orleans' firepower on offense should be enough to see off a Pacers side who could be a bit fatigued following their exertions in Miami.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Pelicans?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports New Orleans from 7:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.