Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Indiana Pacers head to the most famous arena in basketball, Madison Square Garden, to take on the up-and-coming New York Knicks. Julius Randle and the Knicks are on a roll of late, winning five of their last seven 2020-21 NBA season games and it appears as though they may finally end their playoff drought.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are slumping and have lost momentum, winning just three of their last ten outings. On the bright side for Indiana, star center Domantas Sabonis was recently named as a replacement for Kevin Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

The two teams are fairly familiar with one another as they share the same conference and have faced off twice already this season. We can expect a thriller in Madison Square Garden tonight as this is a potential playoff matchup.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have cooled off after a hot start

Caris LeVert, who joined the team following the blockbuster James Harden trade, is yet to suit up in Indiana Pacers colors. He recently underwent a life-saving procedure and continues to recover from abdominal surgery. According to the Indiana Pacers, LeVert is close to returning to non-contact basketball activities in practice.

Meanwhile, the Pacers' Orlando bubble star from last season, T.J. Warren, has been cleared to begin rehab on his foot injury but isn't close to returning to on-court drills.

Backup forward JaKarr Sampson is out because of the league's health and safety protocols. He didn't play in their last outing against the Boston Celtics as well.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks continue to make a push towards the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will have most of his roster available tonight as only two players are reportedly injured.

The New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful surgery on his right-hand fracture and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, guard Elfrid Payton is listed as questionable for the game against Indiana due to a hamstring injury.

Knicks will have an injury update later tonight - Thibodeau said Payton did some training and it's a day to day injury. If he's back Thibs said he will not extend his rotation past 10 players. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) February 26, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will probably stick with the same lineup they have used in the last couple of games. Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Holiday form the team's backcourt with Brogdon running the point. Doug McDermott is the team's small forward and Domantas Sabonis is the Pacers' star power forward. At center, we have Myles Turner who is leading the league in blocks. Jeremy Lamb and Aaron Holiday are solid bench players.

New York Knicks

If Elfrid Payton doesn't play, rookie Immanuel Quickley will start as the point guard. He has been impressive on the floor this season. Reggie Bullock continues to be the team's starting two-guard. Julius Randle is the Knicks' star power forward and is propelling the New York Knicks towards a potential playoff spot after a seven-year-long drought. RJ Barrett is impressing at the small forward spot and the team's center is Nerlens Noel.

The youngest MVP ever, Derrick Rose is the main bench player for the Knicks and rookie Obi Toppin has been impressive as well.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F - Doug McDermott, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.

New York Knicks

G - Immanuel Quickley, G - Reggie Bullock, F - RJ Barret, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel.

