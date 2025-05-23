  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 2 (May 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 2 (May 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 23, 2025 11:18 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 2 (May 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs - Source: Imagn

After an exhilarating Game 1, the Eastern Conference Finals continue as the Indiana Pacers return to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks for Game 2 on Friday night.

Ad

The Pacers, having built a reputation as "Comeback Kings" this season, have a chance to take a 2-0 lead back to Indianapolis. In Game 1, the Pacers trailed by 17 points but had forward Aaron Nesmith to thank. His 20 of 30 points came in the fourth quarter, and he drained six of eight 3-point shots in the Pacers' 138-135 OT win.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton won a lot of hearts after his Game 1 heroics, except Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith. He took the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater 2-point shot, ending the game with 31 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.

The Knicks' chances of avenging last season's playoff elimination at the hands of Indiana took a hit with their Game 1 loss. The Knicks surrendered a 17-point lead and now look to bounce back in Game 2, which could help even the series before it shifts to Indianapolis, where they've won just once in their last six meetings.

Ad

They'll need to improve their 3-point shooting and reduce turnovers. In Game 1, they made 11 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc (32.4%) and committed 14 turnovers.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks injury reports for May 23

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have no new names on their injury list. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL during the regular season, is the only player expected to miss Game 2 against the Knicks.

Ad

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a clean bill of health for Game 2 against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 23

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Pacers are expected to go with the following starting five against the Knicks:

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Ad

Below is the Pacers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyrese HaliburtonAndrew NembhardAaron NesmithPascal SiakamMyles Turner
T.J. McConnellBennedict MathurinJarace WalkerObi ToppinThomas Bryant
Andrew Nembhard Ben SheppardBennedict Mathurin Jarace WalkerObi Toppin
Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith Johnny FurphyAaron NesmithTony Bradley
RayJ DennisJohnny Furphy Ben Sheppard James JohnsonPascal Siakam
Ad

New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to go with the following starting five against the Pacers:

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Below is the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Jalen BrunsonMikal BridgesJosh HartOG AnunobyKarl-Anthony Towns
Miles McBrideCameron PayneLandry ShametJosh HartMitchell Robinson
Cameron Payne Landry ShametMikal Bridges Precious AchiuwaPrecious Achiuwa
Delon WrightMiles McBride OG Anunoby Mikal BridgesAriel Hukporti
Tyler KolekPacome DadietPacome Dadiet P.J. TuckerP.J. Tucker
Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Knicks ECF Game 2

Fans can watch Game 2 of the Pacers-Knicks series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream on Max, Sling, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications