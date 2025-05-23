Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts for ECF Game 2 (May 23) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

After an exhilarating Game 1, the Eastern Conference Finals continue as the Indiana Pacers return to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks for Game 2 on Friday night.

Ad

The Pacers, having built a reputation as "Comeback Kings" this season, have a chance to take a 2-0 lead back to Indianapolis. In Game 1, the Pacers trailed by 17 points but had forward Aaron Nesmith to thank. His 20 of 30 points came in the fourth quarter, and he drained six of eight 3-point shots in the Pacers' 138-135 OT win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton won a lot of hearts after his Game 1 heroics, except Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith. He took the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater 2-point shot, ending the game with 31 points, four rebounds and 11 assists.

The Knicks' chances of avenging last season's playoff elimination at the hands of Indiana took a hit with their Game 1 loss. The Knicks surrendered a 17-point lead and now look to bounce back in Game 2, which could help even the series before it shifts to Indianapolis, where they've won just once in their last six meetings.

Ad

They'll need to improve their 3-point shooting and reduce turnovers. In Game 1, they made 11 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc (32.4%) and committed 14 turnovers.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks injury reports for May 23

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have no new names on their injury list. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL during the regular season, is the only player expected to miss Game 2 against the Knicks.

Ad

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have a clean bill of health for Game 2 against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 23

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Pacers are expected to go with the following starting five against the Knicks:

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Ad

Below is the Pacers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner T.J. McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy Aaron Nesmith Tony Bradley RayJ Dennis Johnny Furphy Ben Sheppard James Johnson Pascal Siakam

Ad

New York Knicks predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The Knicks are expected to go with the following starting five against the Pacers:

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Below is the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Miles McBride Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Josh Hart Mitchell Robinson Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges Precious Achiuwa Precious Achiuwa Delon Wright Miles McBride OG Anunoby Mikal Bridges Ariel Hukporti Tyler Kolek Pacome Dadiet Pacome Dadiet P.J. Tucker P.J. Tucker

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Knicks ECF Game 2

Fans can watch Game 2 of the Pacers-Knicks series on TNT and TruTV. It's also available via live stream on Max, Sling, FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More