Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024 

The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be the second of their season series, with the Pacers winning the first on Dec. 31, 140-126. The upcoming game is also part of the NBA's four-game schedule.

The Pacers (27-21) are sixth in the East, dropping their last game on the road 124-129 to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton played on a minute restriction, ending the game with 13 points, three rebounds and 10 assists in 22 minutes.

The Knicks (31-17) are third in the East with .500 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. They beat the Utah Jazz 118-103 at home on Tuesday, led by Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson, who combined for 62 points, 13 assists and 11 three-pointers, outscoring the Jazz with a +42 rating.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be broadcast locally on MSG and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

Spread: Pacers (+3.5) vs. Knicks (-3)

Moneyline: Pacers (+140) vs. Knicks (-155)

Total (O/U): Pacers (O 239.5) vs. Knicks (U 240.5)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks preview

The Pacers have struggled lately, losing six of their previous 10 games. They are below .500 on the road with an 11-12 record. Pacers All-Star Haliburton is expected to play on a minute restriction and boost the Pacers' premier offense of a 121.7 rating.

The Pacers are ranked fifth in three-point shooting, with a 38.0% rating, including a net +1.8 rating and 119.8 defensive rating.

The Knicks have played remarkably well, winning eight straight games and going 12-2 since acquiring OG Anunoby, who leads the Knicks with a +252 net rating while averaging 15.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.8 steals.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks starting lineups

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is expected to start at PG, Buddy Hield at SG, Aaron Nesmith at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myles Turner at center.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson will start at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, OG Anunoby at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 23.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.5 assists on 49.1% shooting, including 39.7% from beyond the arc. His rebound prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 26.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 48% shooting with 42.2% from the three-point line. His assist prop is set at over/under 7.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

OG Anunoby's rebound prop is set at over/under 5.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks predictions

The Knicks are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines, with a -3 point spread and -155 on the moneyline. Despite losing Julius Randle to a shoulder injury, the Knicks remain formidable.

With the addition of Haliburton, the Pacers are expected to give the Knicks' seventh-ranked defense of 112.8 a tough contest.

