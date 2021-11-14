Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game on Monday.

The Pacers are 1-0 for the season against the Knicks, and will be eager to make it two wins in a row. They have momentum on their side, having won five of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been inconsistent since the start of November. They have won only twice in their last seven outings.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers in action vs Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers seem to have shrugged off an underwhelming start to their 2021-22 campaign. They beat the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers in their last two games.

Justin Holiday was the best performer for the Pacers in their last game against the Sixers. He scored 27 points off the bench, shooting six of eight three-pointers on the night. Five players, including him, registered double-digit scores to round off a brilliant team effort as Indiana claimed a 118-113 win.

The Indiana Pacers shot a staggering 57.3% from the field during this game. Their conversion rate has been their biggest strength this season, which could be key to their hopes of winning Monday's contest.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis will have his task cut out against the New York Knicks at the defensive end. He could be guarding Julius Randle for most of the game. Randle has easily been the best player for New York once again. So shutting him down could be key in the contest's eventual outcome.

Moreover, Sabonis will also have to maintain his efficiency in offense. If he can score a decent number of points, that will put tremendous pressure on the Knicks' defense.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Chris Duarte | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

New York Knicks Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have struggled heavily in defense in their last few games. Their starters have been unable to develop chemistry. The case was no different against the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game.

The Knicks lost that game 104-96, despite leading by 16 points after the first quarter. Kemba Walker scored a game-high 26 points, while the rest of his teammates failed to play to their potential. New York shot only 38.7% from the field, and committed 19 turnovers in the game.

Back home for a three-game stretch at The Garden.

The New York Knicks have a lot to figure out, especially in defense, if they are to have a chance of toppling the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has struggled to get off to a good start in his first stint with the New York Knicks. The guard is averaging only 12.5 points and a career-low 3.1 assists per contest. He showed glimpses of his true potential in the last game, when he tallied 26 points against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker will need to replicate that performance to give the New York Knicks a healthy chance of defeating the Indiana Pacers.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Pacers vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have momentum on their side heading into this contest. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are struggling to find their rhythm. They also have a dismal 2-4 record playing at home this season. These factors bode well for the Pacers, giving them the edge as the favorites to win this clash.

Where to watch Pacers vs Knicks?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will be televised by Bally Sports Indiana and MSG Network. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

