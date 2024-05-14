Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Preview - May 14, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 2-2. The Pacers won Game 4 121-89 on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 14.

The Knicks hold a 100-95 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Pacers lead 24-21 in the playoffs. Indiana won Game 4 at home, as Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Alec Burks had 20 points for New York off of the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+115) vs. Knicks (-135)

Spread: Pacers (+2.5) vs. Knicks (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o215.5) vs. Knicks -110 (u215.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks preview

It wasn’t a pretty start for the Pacers in the series but they came back strong at home to tie the series. They dominated Game 4 from start to finish and must be high on momentum heading into Tuesday’s game. The key to Sunday’s win was almost all the players contributing, be it the starters or bench players. Indiana needs to maintain that level of production to win on the road.

The Knicks were hugely favored to win this series easily. There were even talks of a sweep, but the past two games proved otherwise. This is going to be a long series and New York better not lose at home to make things worse. The Knicks were outscored 34-14 in the opening quarter on Sunday. The deficit proved too big to overcome.

Even in their home games, the Knicks came back from being down in the final quarter to get two wins. New York cannot afford to have another disastrous beginning to a game, as Indiana must be better prepared now to take care of leads in the dying moments of games.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder). Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with low back spasms but should play. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

The Pacers’ key substitutes should be T.J. McConnell, Isaiah Jackson, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (left ankle), OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot and left wrist). New York coach Tom Thibodeau should start:

PG: Jalen Brunson SG: Donte DiVincenzo SF: Josh Hart PF: Precious Achiuwa C: Isaiah Hartenstein

New York’s key substitutes should be Miles McBride, Alec Burks and Jericho Sims.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 20.5 points. Hali should continue his good form into this game and score more than 20.5 points.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 31.5 points. After an underwhelming performance Sunday, Brunson should get back to his very best and score over 31.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks prediction

The Knicks are slightly favored to win this game at home. However, because of the key injuries in the Knicks camp, we are predicting a third win on the trot for Indiana. The Pacers played well in the first two away games only to give up leads in the final quarters. With two wins now under their belt, they should be better suited to take care of leads.

Expect this to be a low-scoring game with the team total being under 215.5 points.