Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for NBA Finals Game 1 (June 5) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder continue their quest for their first NBA title. In Game 1 of the 2025 NBA finals, the Pacers will face the Thunder on Thursday on the road.
Indiana finished the regular season as the No. 4 seed in the East. Its journey to the finals saw it upset the East’s No. 1 and 3 seeds, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively.
They defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals in six games, 4-2. The entertaining ECF series concluded with a Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Pacers winning 125-108. ECF MVP Pascal Siakam led the team with 31 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while guard Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, 13 assists and three steals.
The OKC Thunder were arguably the best team in the league after a dominant regular-season outing. They won a franchise-record 68 games and clinched the No. 1 seed in the West, finishing with the league’s best record and point differential (+12.9).
In the postseason, OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. However, it was made to prove its championship might when it faced the Denver Nuggets. It won the series 4-3 with a commanding 32-point blowout in Game 7.
The Thunder made light work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. They clinched the Western Conference title after five games, winning Game 5 124-94.
League MVP and WCF MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points in the decisive Game 5. Chet Holmgren contributed 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder injury reports for June 5
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers have a couple of names on their injury list, including Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL during the regular season.
Here's Indiana’s complete injury report:
- Tony Bradley: Questionable - Left hip flexor strain
- Isaiah Jackson: Out - Right Achilles tendon tear
- Jarace Walker: Out - Right ankle sprain
OKC Thunder injury report
The Thunders don’t have an extensive list of players out injured. The only exception is Nikola Topic, who is ruled out due to a left knee injury.
Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 5
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts
The Pacers are expected to go with the following starting five against the Thunders:
G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner
Below is the Pacers' depth chart:
OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts
The Thunders are expected to go with the following starting five against the Pacers:
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Below is the Thunder’s depth chart:
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder NBA Finals Game 1
Fans can watch Game 1 of the Pacers-Thunder series on ABC. It's also available via live stream on Hulu, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and NBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT.
