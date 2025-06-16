Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - June 16 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 5

The high-stakes 2025 NBA Finals are tied at 2-2 after four electrifying games, with Game 5 shifting to OKC, where the Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for a pivotal chance to take a 3-2 series lead.

In Game 4, the Thunder erased a 10-point deficit en route to a 111-104 win, powered by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35-point night and a decisive 12-1 closing run, during which he scored 15 of OKC’s final 16 points.

As the series returns to Paycom Center, the Thunder enjoy home court, but the Pacers have developed a reputation for spoiling expectations throughout this postseason, setting up a highly anticipated clash.

Here’s a preview of Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder NBA Finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (+315) vs Thunder (-400)

Spread: Pacers +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o223.5 (-110) vs Thunder u223.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder preview

This series has been a clash between Indiana’s explosive offense and the Thunder’s top-ranked defense, and through four contests, it hasn’t disappointed.

Indiana stunned OKC with a comeback in Game 1, only for the Thunder to fire back with a dominant blowout in Game 2. Back in Indiana, the teams traded punches — Pacers controlled Game 3, while OKC answered with a resilient Game 4 rally.

A recurring theme for OKC is the impact of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s supporting cast. Bench production has swung every game in this series, and performances from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren remain critical.

For Indiana, the bench is just as important. TJ McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin struggled in Game 4 after delivering in Game 3, and the Pacers’ defensive assignments will be key, particularly after OKC exploited Aaron Nesmith’s switch onto Gilgeous-Alexander in the clutch.

Expect tactical adjustments from both sides from the opening tip.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 34.5 points – Take the under.

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 16.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.

Pascal Siakam O/U 18.5 points– Take the over.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder prediction

We’re expecting OKC to protect home court and feed off the Paycom Center crowd. After a potentially sluggish opening, the Thunder should pick up steam in the second quarter and close strong.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 14.

