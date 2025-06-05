Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - June 5 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 1

The high-voltage 2025 NBA Playoffs have reached their final chapter as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. OKC advanced after a dominant showing against the Timberwolves, while the Pacers stunned the higher-seeded Knicks to book their ticket.

Both squads have established clear postseason identities. Despite posting a league-best 68 wins in the regular season, the Thunder entered the playoffs with doubts about their postseason mettle. But with each series win, they’ve silenced critics, especially with a suffocating defense many now call the best in these playoffs.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have earned the moniker “comeback kings” with clutch victories over the Bucks, Cavaliers and Knicks. Their ability to erase deficits has become routine, fueled by a relentless tempo and elite offensive efficiency.

Here’s a preview of Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder NBA Finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (+320) vs Thunder (-410)

Spread: Pacers +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o231.5 (-110) vs Thunder u231.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder preview

OKC swept the regular season series, winning both matchups convincingly. They averaged 126.0 points per game with a 113.3 defensive rating. Notably, they secured both wins without Chet Holmgren — winning 120-114 in December (Indiana was without Aaron Nesmith) and routing a full-strength Pacers team 132-111 in March.

Defense has been OKC’s bread and butter in this postseason. Their starters — with double bigs — are supported by elite defenders off the bench like Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace. Their 104.7 defensive rating is the best among all playoff teams.

John Schuhmann of NBA.com reported staggering defensive stats for OKC: they’re averaging 10.6 steals per 100 possessions — the most by any team past Round 1 in the last 26 years. Even more impressive, they’ve scored 235 points off 172 possessions following a steal — a rate of 136.6 points per 100.

But the Pacers bring firepower of their own, ranking No. 2 in offensive rating during the playoffs at 117.7. The Thunder aren’t far behind at 115.9. Indiana is surgical with the ball, with star guard Tyrese Haliburton leading the league with a 5.61 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Like OKC, Indiana is deep. Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith can heat up fast, and their bench — featuring T.J. McConnell, Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin — has swung games throughout the postseason.

Analysts often compare these squads as mirror images: young, fast, unselfish and gritty. But many believe OKC is the more refined version. Regardless, the small-market Finals narrative won’t diminish what promises to be a stylistic chess match.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over.

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 17.5 points – Take the under. He averaged just 11.0 points in the two regular-season games against the Thunder)

Jalen Williams O/U 22.5 points – Take the under.

Chet Holmgren O/U 16.5 points– Take the over.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder prediction

We don’t see OKC slowing down in this one. With home court and the league’s top-rated playoff defense, expect them to disrupt Indiana’s offensive rhythm. Look for them to dictate the tempo, control the glass and feed off the energy at Paycom Center.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 15.

