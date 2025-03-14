Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

An Eastern Conference battle is set for Friday as the Indiana Pacers, looking to continue their push up the standings, visit the Philadelphia 76ers, a team struggling through a season riddled with injuries.

With just a month left in the regular season, the Pacers (36-28) are aiming to leapfrog the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 4 seed, trailing by only half a game. Meanwhile, the 76ers (22-43) sit 5.5 games back from the final play-in spot, making it increasingly likely they’ll miss the postseason.

Here’s a preview of the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (-650) vs 76ers (+470)

Spread: Pacers -11.5 (-110) vs 76ers +11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o232.5 (-110) vs Pacers u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

This could have been a playoff matchup if not for the 76ers' season spiraling due to injuries. At 22-43, Philadelphia has been in freefall, losing key players one after another.

With Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain already out with season-ending injuries, Paul George is consulting doctors this week regarding groin and knee injuries, with a potential procedure being considered, according to ESPN.

The Sixers have won just one of their last six games and only two of their last 16. They have shown no signs of recovery as they sink further in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak with a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, thanks to a game-winning shot from Tyrese Haliburton.

With this being the first leg of a back-to-back against Milwaukee, the Pacers may opt to rest Haliburton to ensure he’s fully available for the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Pacers

G - Andrew Nembhard | G - Benedict Mathurin | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

76ers

G - Quentin Grimes | G - Jared Butler | F - Justin Edwards | F - Kelly Oubre Jr. | C - Andre Drummond

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Pascal Siakam O/U 20.5 points – Take the over.

Quentin Grimes O/U 20.5 points – Take the under.

Kelly Oubre Jr. O/U 15.5 points – Take the under.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Even if Tyrese Haliburton sits, the Pacers should cruise past a struggling 76ers squad. Expect Indiana to use this game as a tune-up ahead of their rematch with the Bucks.

Our prediction: Pacers win by 17.

