Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Prediction - 5th February 2020

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors host the Indiana Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last Game Result

Indiana Pacers (31-19): 103-112 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks (3rd February)

Toronto Raptors (36-14): 129-102 win over the Chicago Bulls (2nd February)

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have performed better than expected for much of the season, and the long-awaited return of Victor Oladipo was viewed as a huge boost ahead of All-Star Weekend. However, the Pacers suffered a 103-112 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and Nate McMillan's side have now dropped three of their last four games.

Averaging a relatively low 109.4 points per contest - Indiana's offense remains inconsistent - even their usually excellent defense has been exploited over the past two weeks. That said, the Pacers are among the best road teams in the East (13-12) and they have already picked up a big win over the Raptors this season.

Key Player - Victor Oladipo

Oladipo has struggled since returning from a serious knee injury

While Oladipo knocked down a huge game-tying three last week, the two-time All-Star has yet to find momentum following his return from a serious knee injury.

Over three appearances, Oladipo has managed just 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and the 27-year-old has shot just 20.5 percent from the field. Needless to say, the Pacers will be hoping that the guard can rediscover some sort of form in Toronto.

Pacers Predicted Lineup

Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls on Sunday to record an 11th consecutive win. Nick Nurse's team has been collectively excellent since the turn of the year, and the latest blowout victory has tied the Raptors' longest-ever winning streak.

Only the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are allowing fewer points per contest, while Toronto have also improved on the offensive end in the wake of Pascal Siakam's return last month. With Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet also performing well, the Raptors are on track to be among the contenders when the playoffs get underway in April.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is leading the charge for the Raptors

Since being named the NBA's Most Improved Player last summer, Pascal Siakam has quickly developed into one of the best players in the East. The 25-year-old is currently averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, and he will be looking forward to a potential matchup with fellow All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry

Pacers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Pacers are solid on the road, but Oladipo's return hasn't given them the expected lift. The Raptors should have enough quality to set a new franchise record for consecutive wins.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Raptors?

The game will be broadcast live on TSN1/4/5+RDS2 and Fox Sports Indiana from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.