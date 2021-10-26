Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers go head-to-head with the Toronto Raptors in an NBA 2021-22 season game set to take place on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Indiana Pacers lost their most recent NBA game 109-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks, moving to a 1-3 record under new head coach Rick Carlisle's tutelage.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, are coming off a narrow 111-108 loss to the rejuvenated Chicago Bulls. Like the Pacers, they also have a 1-3 record so far.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 27, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers put in a relatively disappointing performance on the offensive side of the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Only Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte were up to the mark, and Carlisle will be hoping that his side have a stronger outing against a vulnerable Toronto Raptors side.

Rookie shooting guard Chris Duarte has been a standout for the Indiana Pacers, and his shooting prowess has kept the team in games at times.

He scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds against the Bucks, and is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year trophy.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

In recent years, Domantas Sabonis has established himself as one of the premier bigs in the league. He excels on both offensive and defensive ends and remains one of the most prolific rebounders in the league.

Sabonis is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game, and if continues to display the same form, he could bag another All-Star selection this season.

Sabonis is breathing fire in the 2021-22 campaign, and he could have a field day against a weak Toronto Raptors interior defense.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are going through a transitional phase, and it is clearly showing in their game.

An over reliance on Fred Vanvleet for offense and Pascal Siakam's injury has left them to be found wanting on the floor, and head coach Nick Nurse will have to find a temporary fix to mask these deficiencies.

However, they will be glad to see OG Anunoby taking another step towards becoming a potential All-Star. He has averaged 17.5 points, six rebounds and two assists this season, blossoming into an all-round basketball player.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists this season, acting as the Toronto Raptors' de facto point guard since Kyle Lowry's departure.

His scoring numbers are down, though, and that's where the diminutive guard needs to improve this season.

VanVleet's shooting has been a major disappointment so far, and the Raptors point guard should try to find his shot against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - OG Anunoby; F - Scottie Barnes; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Pacers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers look disjointed at the moment, but it is also true that they have faced some strong teams so far.

They should get back to winning ways against the Toronto Raptors, who are unlikely to make the playoffs if they keep playing the same way.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Raptors

Live coverage will be available on Bally Sports Indiana and TSN. The Pacers vs. Raptors game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar