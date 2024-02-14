Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

An exciting Eastern Conference clash will take place when the Indiana Pacers take on the Toronto Raptors for just the second time this season today (Feb. 14). Their first matchup was hosted by the Pacers on Nov. 22, which resulted in a one-point victory for the visiting Raptors 132-131.

This time, the Pacers will be the visitors and will be playing in their third straight road game. They suffered a crushing defeat against the Charlotte Hornets in their last game (111-102) to drop to 30-25 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are playing in the fourth of five straight at home. They are currently on a two-game skid after dropping their last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. As a result of these two losses, they have dropped to 19-35 for the season and will try to get back in the win column at the Pacers' expense.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors previews, betting tips, odds and predictions

The Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors matchup will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and will tip off at 7:30 p.m EST. Fans who want to catch the live broadcast can do so on Bally Sports in certain regions. Additionally, it will be aired on SportsNet.

NBA fans who have a League Pass or a Fubo subscription can also watch the game through their respective streaming services.

Moneyline: Indiana Pacers -162, Toronto Raptors +136

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-110), Raptors +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o243.5 (-110), Raptors u243.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Indiana Pacers have recently gone through some major changes to their roster after trading Buddy Hield. Since then, they have gone 1-2. The Pacers have also been quite shaky on the road, going 13-14 so far. However, the Toronto Raptors have not done well in defending their home court with a 11-15 record.

One thing worth noting is that this will be Pascal Siakam's first game back in Toronto after he was traded to the Pacers earlier this season. His season stats with the Pacers have been eerily similar to his production before being paired with Tyrese Haliburton, with the exception of his shooting percentage.

Siakam made only 31.7% of his 3s with the Raptors but has since improved and is making 41.9% with the Pacers, while maintaining the same number of shot attempts.

The last time these two teams faced off against each other, Siakam was still a member of the Raptors. In fact, he led them in their 132-131 victory by scoring a team-high 36 points, while also grabbing 10 rebounds. On the other hand, Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with a 33-point and 16-assist double-double.

Haliburton is questionable to play but Siakam will be available against his former team. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett is listed as questionable for the Raptors.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors predicted starting lineup

Indiana Pacers lineup:

PG Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors lineup:

PG Immanuel Quickley SG Gary Trent Jr. SF RJ Barrett PF Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl

Editors note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Pascal Siakam is favored to score over 21.5 points. This is just over his scoring average for the Pacers, which currently sits at 21.3, but is below his season average of 21.9. If Haliburton does not play, Siakam might be in for a big scoring night as the primary option especially with the Raptors not having the best defense to stop him. As such, betting on him to score over his point total is a better pick.

Scottie Barnes is favored to score under 22.5 points, which tracks for his season average of 19.9 points. In his past five games, he has scored under 19 points on all but one occasion. This includes a lowly seven-point performance against the Spurs in their recent game. He will likely score below 22.5, which makes betting under his total a good pick.

Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Indiana Pacers come into their game against the Toronto Raptors as the favorites to win. Their roster has more depth and even if Tyrese Haliburton ends up not playing, they still have more firepower than their opponents. The Raptors also haven't been the best at defending homecourt, so even with that advantage, they are still facing an uphill battle where they are favored to come out with an L.

