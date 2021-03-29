Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena tonight with an intent to continue their winning run.

The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 21-23 record, while the Wizards are four spots below them with a 16-28 record.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

TJ Warren was ruled out of the season in the early stages of the campaign following a foot injury. All other players are available for selection. Swingman Doug McDermott is questionable to play due to an ankle problem.

Washington Wizards

The biggest concern for the Washington Wizards will be star shooting guard Bradley Beal's availability, as the St. Louis native has been listed as questionable for tonight's encounter.

Sharp-shooter Davis Bertans is sidelined with a calf issue, while Ish Smith will remain out of action because of a quadriceps problem. Thomas Bryant is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Injury update: Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is questionable for tomorrow’s #WizPacers. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 28, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will start the game with a back court of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert, who has made a stylish comeback following his kidney operation.

Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis will start at the forward spots with Myles Turner taking up the center position. Turner leads the NBA in blocks and is averaging 3.5 swats per game.

Doug McDermott has taken up the role of a sixth man this year, and is averaging 13 points on a respectable 37.8% shooting from the deep.

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook will start at the guard positions and rookie forward Deni Avdija will play at the 3. Sophomore Rui Hachimura will start at power forward, while recent acquisition Alex Len will start at center.

Raul Neto has taken up the responsibility of initiating the offense for the bench unit, and is putting up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard- Malcolm Brogdon , Shooting Guard- Caris LeVert; Small Forward- Justin Holiday, Power Forward- Domantas Sabonis ; Center- Myles Turner

Washington Wizards

Point Guard- Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard- Bradley Beal; Small Forward-Deni Avdija, Power Forward- Rui Hachimura; Center- Alex Len

