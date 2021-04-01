Inside the Gonzaga Bulldogs' perfect season

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are on the verge of history, carrying a 30-0 record into their Final Four matchup with the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins.

The Bulldogs will enter this matchup as massive favorites (-14), but the pressure will remain nonetheless. They are just two games away from becoming the eighth team in NCAA history with an undefeated season.

This year's group looks more dominant than any college basketball team in the last two decades, carrying an unbelievable margin of victory of 22.3 points to this point.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs aren't just beating their opponents, they are crushing them. With over 92 points of team offense per game, the Bulldogs seem like the most unstoppable force in NCAA history.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' perfect season

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few

Head coach Mark Few, now in his 22nd season as leader of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, has made all the right moves thus far. With an outstanding mix of size and speed, this Gonzaga offense can pick apart any defense in front of them.

The Bulldogs recently took down the USC Trojans by 18 points, tallying 85 points against a defense that had allowed just 68 in their previous game.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a great blend of star power, coaching and momentum. This group could realistically go down as one of the greatest college basketball teams of all time.

The frontcourt duo of Corey Kispert and Drew Timme combined with sharpshooting guards Jalen Suggs and Joel Ayayi to make for a non-stop barrage of buckets.

With just two games separating the Gonzaga Bulldogs from their first title in school history, the perfect season will be weighing heavily on the minds of Zags' fans across the nation.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will need to stop a Cinderella story in the making with the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four and then take down the winner of Baylor/Houston for the title. The Bulldogs have the best team numbers in the NCAA and are gaining nearly every college basketball expert's pick for the favorite to win it all.

The best record of all time came in 1975-76, when the Indiana Hoosiers secured a national title and a 32-0 record. The Bulldogs could tie this record with back-to-back wins, but many will argue that this Gonzaga group is more dominant.

However, nothing has been decided yet and in an effort not to spoil any luck, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will still need to play their typically dominant basketball if they are going to complete the perfect season.