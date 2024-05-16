Is Aaron Gordon playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Denver Nuggets forward's availability for Game 6 (May 16)

The Denver Nuggets have won their last three game, and part of their recent success is due to Aaron Gordon picking the best spots for him to be effective. In a possible closeout game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Game 6, they need him to help Nikola Jokic keep the defense honest, especially from Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the injury report of the Nuggets ahead of their Game 6 matchup, starting point guard Jamal Murray is marked as 'questionable' due to a calf problem. Vlatko Cancar sums up the IR, and he has been marked out of the season because of knee problems.

The rest of the team, including Aaron Gordon, is set to suit up for the Denver Nuggets in Game 6.

What happened to Aaron Gordon?

Before arriving at the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon missed many games with the Orlando Magic. He has done better at Denver, as he only went below 70 games in a season once.

In the 2023-24 season, Gordon last missed games on Apr. 6 and 9 against the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz due to foot issues. Before each game of this series, the foot injury of Gordon has been checked to ascertain if he's good to go against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Aaron Gordon stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

In this series, the former Arizona Wildcat has averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He also has 66% of his field goals and an astonishing 61.5% of his 3-pointers. His free throw line percentage is also decent, at 75%.

His highest scoring output was on Game 4, where he registered 27 points along with seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal while shooting 11-of-12. In Game 5, he was also a factor, tallying a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game 6?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to avoid elimination by maximizing their home court advantage at the Target Center against defending champions Denver Nuggets.

Live television broadcasts will be handled by ESPN, who will start the feed on tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The same coverage can be seen through a live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Radio partners for the game are ESPN Radio, SirusXM, KFAN and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.