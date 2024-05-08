Is Aaron Nesmith playing tonight against New York Knicks? Exploring Pacers star’s status for Game 2 (May 8)

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is expected to play in Game 2 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks on the road. He isn’t on Indiana’s injury report, so barring any unforeseen last-minute mishap, he should take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The fourth-year forward has featured in all seven playoff games this postseason.

The Indiana Pacers are down 1-0 in the series after losing Game 1 121-117. It was a close game that New York won because of its 39-30 run in the final quarter. Nesmith had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the loss. The Pacers were led by Myles Turner’s 23 points.

Indiana reached the second round after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Milwaukee missed Giannis Antetokoumnpo the entire series because of a calf injury, while Damian Lillard missed Game 4 and 5 with a right Achilles injury.

Aaron Nesmith injury update

Aaron Nesmith played in 72 games this season, which was just one short of his season-high 73 games in 2022-23. Nesmith last missed a game on March 25 with a knee injury. Before that, he missed four straight games in February with a shin injury. He also missed three games on the trot in January with a shin injury.

Before that, Nesmith was out for two games in November with a wrist and leg injury respectively. He averaged a career-high 12.2 points on the season in 27.7 minutes of play per game. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Nesmith stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks in 2024 Playoffs

Nesmith featured in all six first-round games against the Bucks, averaging 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. His best performance was a 13-point, eight-rebound and three-steal outing in Game 3, which the Pacers won 121-118.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2?

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

