Is Alex Caruso playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso made his way to the NBA in 2017. He made his debut on October 19, 2017, suiting up for the LA Lakers.

Bald Mamba, as he is popularly known, spent four seasons with the Lakers. In that time, he only made it to the starting lineup 19 times, having featured in 184 games. Alex Caruso won the NBA championship ring with the Lakers in the 2019-20 NBA season. He recorded an average of 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game during his time with the Lakers.

The 6-foot-4 NBA star was signed by the Bulls in the offseason on a four-year deal, worth $37 million as a free agent. Alex Caruso made his debut with the Bulls in the opening night game against the Denver Nuggets. The game ended with Caruso clocking 27 minutes on the court.

StatMuse @statmuse Alex Caruso has more steals (33) than all six guards on the Lakers bench combined (30) this season. Alex Caruso has more steals (33) than all six guards on the Lakers bench combined (30) this season. https://t.co/34qNFM9XBw

He put up three points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Caruso netted 1-of-5 from the field, posting a field goal accuracy of 20.0% and a 33.3 three-pointer percentage.

His season-high for the Bulls came in a victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Alex Caruso posted 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and six steals in 22 minutes of game time.

He registered a field goal percentage of 85.7%, netting 6-of-7 shots from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. However, he is nursing a wrist injury which has slowed him down a bit.

What is Alex Caruso's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a 3 point shot late in the 4th quarter against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on April 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alex Caruso has been deemed probable for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets. This translates to him being likely to feature for the Bulls tonight on the road at the Ball Arena.

The Bulls currently rank third in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 10-5 record. They come into this game on the back of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

They lost by a five-point differential, with Zach LaVine posting 30 points, DeMar DeRozan (22), Lonzo Ball (17) and Alex Caruso (12). Alex led the team in rebounds, assists, steals and assists on the night, completing 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Bulls #6 has recorded an average of 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the new season thus far. Securing a career-high of 86.7% accuracy from the charity stripe and in other categories: rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Alex Caruso looks set to attain his highest level yet this season and tonight's game might just be a step in that direction.

