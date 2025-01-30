Is Alperen Sengun playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury update on the Rockets center (Jan. 30)

Alperen Sengun is listed as questionable on the Houston Rockets’ injury report for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Sengun is day-to-day with a calf injury. This is a recent development, and there’s no clarity on when Houston’s starting center endured the setback. Expect more information regarding his availability close to tipoff.

There’s a chance he could have sustained the injury in the Rockets’ 100-96 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Sengun had an impressive outing with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the second game of a back-to-back after a 114-112 win against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Sengun had 11 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals in that game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alperen Sengun is having another stellar year with Houston, averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest across 46 matchups. He hasn’t missed a single game this season, as the Rockets are second in the West with a 34-12 record and are on a four-game winning streak.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Besides Sengun, Houston is also sweating it out over the availability of backup center Steven Adams. He is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a fractured left hand.

How has Alperen Sengun fared against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Alperen Sengun has faced the Memphis Grizzlies in 15 regular-season games, with averages of 15.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Sengun’s best performance against Memphis came on Jan. 9, when the Grizzlies won 119-115. He had 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

While Sengun has been fairly successful at a personal level, he and the Rockets have a 7-8 record in those 15 games.

Where and how to watch Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. The contest will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST at FedExForum in Memphis. It will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on Max, NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.