Is Amen Thompson playing tonight against Cavaliers in NBA Summer League? (17th July 2023)

Amen Thompson was the fourth overall pick by the Houston Rockets in this year's NBA draft. Thompson was a much-anticipated player for the Summer League, however, he was sidelined with an early injury.

As such, he will not be playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson sustained his injury in his Summer League debut with roughly one minute remaining in the game. Thompson attempted a block but landed awkwardly, which caused an ankle sprain. Thompson went to the locker room and was visibly limping.

ESPN @espn Amen Thompson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Later during an MRI, it was revealed that Thompson suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. This will likely sideline him for 3-4 weeks and has missed all of the Summer League since.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears An MRI revealed Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 3-4 weeks, a source told @andscape @espn . Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league after suffering the injury against Portland yesterday. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While this is not good for the Rockets, the injury is thankfully not as serious as it could have been. Thompson should be ready for the start of the NBA season, which is what truly matters.

How was Amen Thompson on his Houston Rockets debut?

Trail Blazers Rockets Basketball

Amen Thompson played a total of 28 minutes in his debut with the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League. While he did get injured at the end of his 28 minutes, he was sensational before that.

Thompson scored 16 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists while shooting 46.15% from the floor. Even more impressive is that Thompson had 3 steals and 4 blocks in just 28 minutes of game time.

Amen Thompson had a very promising debut despite his injury. The Rockets have to be excited about this performance and will be looking forward to his development in the regular season.

Several fans were happy with his debut as well. Here are some Twitter reactions:

welcome @Lol51152249 @statmuse Excellent game. Defensively was a stud. Would like to see the rest of the team play more unselfishly. Hope his injury is nothing serious

Gerhard🌵 @forevermartey amen thompson didn’t disappoint me at all with his debut performance.

Chris🥱🏀😈 @turduken21 @BradeauxNBA I completely understand the VanVleet signing, but let’s be real…Thompson’s jumper may still be developing but you can see how much impacts the game just by being out there as a 6’7 athletic player who can pass, plays hard defensively, can rebound well at the 1, and plays smart

follow @ifYouNoChopDeyGoTalkO @ZaddyO_iGBO @BradeauxNBA Future NBA all star. Jalen starting guard spot may be in jeopardy if he doesnt progress this season bc this kid Thompson has the tools in his bag to be sick combo guard and possibly a decent defender. Potential is definitely there

Thompson has all the tools that are required to be a top NBA player. As far as intangibles are concerned, he scores high in those as well and has an aggressive mentality. Even against the second overall pick, Scoot Henderson, Thompson showed up and showed out. Thompson pretty much outplayed Henderson in all areas of the game.

