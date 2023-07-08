Amen Thompson injury: Latest update on Rockets rookie guard & expected return period

The Amen Thompson injury, which was sustained in Friday night's NBA Summer League debut, is expected to keep the top-five pick sidelined for the next three-four weeks. As a result of the injury, Thompson will be in a walking boot for the next week, and will miss the remainder of the NBA Summer League while recovering.

The injury left many fans, and likely the Houston Rockets front office, concerned as Thompson went down with an ankle injury. As play stopped, he was seen feeling his left ankle while laying on the floor before then heading back to the locker room.

According to Marc J. Spears, who initially reported a two-three week recovery, the Amen Thompson injury will actually sideline him for three-four weeks. While he's done for the summer, he should be good to go with plenty of time before the NBA's October tipoff.

His play prior to the injury left fans blown away by his impressive play as he racked up 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks.

With the Houston Rockets making some big offseasons moves, including signing Ime Udoka to lead the young group, the future looks bright in H-Town.

2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

The Amen Thompson injury wasn't the only scare of NBA Summer League

In addition to the Amen Thompson injury, third pick Scoot Henderson also wound up leaving the game against the Rockets with an injury. Much like Thompson, Henderson made an immediate impact in the game before then going down with an injury.

While the Amen Thompson injury has already been assessed and diagnosed as a minor injury, Scoot Henderson's seems less clear. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Henderson will undergo an MRI on his shoulder.

According to NBA on TNT, there's optimism within the Trail Blazers organization that Henderson didn't suffer a dislocation or any serious structural damage to his shoulder.

2023 NBA All Star - Jordan Rising Stars Game

Given the Amen Thompson injury, and the injury to Scoot Henderson, many are wondering if the San Antonio Spurs will play it safe with Victor Wembanyama. Considering the history of players over seven feet tall suffering injuries, the early summer league injuries have many worried about the French superstar.

Similarly, with Brandon Miller putting on an absolute show for the Charlotte Hornets, many are wondering if the team will also look to protect him going forward. While the injury to Thompson will see the young guard ready to go by the time the regular season tips off, others may not be so lucky.

