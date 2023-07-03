Is Brandon Miller playing in NBA Summer League 2023? Looking at No. NBA Draft 20203 pick debut for Hornets

Brandon Miller, the second selection from ⁠ last month's NBA draft, is scheduled to debut Monday in Summer League action. The Charlotte Hornets' newcomer will be at the center of the team's ⁠ roster and is predicted to have a significant role throughout the competition.

Despite divided opinions among Hornets fans regarding the selection of Miller over Scoot Henderson, the young player is widely regarded as a talented prospect who would have been a top pick in almost any other year.

Miller's confidence is evident, as he holds high expectations for the Hornets' upcoming season. Alongside him, Charlotte will feature a talented group of rookies, including Nick Smith Jr., James Nnaji and Amari Bailey.

This promising crop will showcase their skills and development during the Summer League, providing fans and scouts with a glimpse of their potential impact in the upcoming season.

As the Summer League commences, all eyes will be on the California Classic, where the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and Miami Heat will compete.

While French prodigy Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, will not be playing against the Hornets, Miller's debut against the Spurs is highly anticipated.

The Charlotte Hornets made a significant addition by selecting Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-9 small forward from the University of Alabama, with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. The team deliberated between Miller and Scoot Henderson, with Henderson going No. 3 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The final decision on the No. 2 selection was made by none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan, despite recently parting with his majority ownership stake in the team. General manager Mitch Kupchak confirmed that Jordan had the ultimate say.

During a private workout in Charlotte, Miller impressed Jordan with his offensive versatility, crafty ball-handling skills and strong three-level scoring ability. His ability to pair well with point guard LaMelo Ball, who was the Hornets' No. 3 pick in 2020, played a significant role in edging out Henderson for the No. 2 spot.

Brandon Miller's offensive prowess lies in his capacity to shoot over guards, generate ⁠ scoring opportunities off the dribble and convert 3-pointers with efficiency. ‍Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his one season with the Crimson Tide.

The Hornets and their fans are eagerly awaiting Miller's first appearance, optimistic that he ⁠ will have an instant influence alongside the team's youthful core.

