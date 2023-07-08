Despite 5 blocks, Victor Wembanyama cites lack of 'conditioning' and 'exhaustion' for poor performance

Victor Wembanyama had a rough start to his NBA journey in his first game in the Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama struggled shooting the ball and looked overpowered by some players on the paint. However, the San Antonio Spurs rookie explained why he performed poorly in Friday's game.

In an interview with Showtime's Rachel Nichols after the game, Wembanyama cited a lack of conditioning for his poor performance in the game. He even revealed that he was exhausted every time he went to the bench to be subbed out.

Victor Wembanyama finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks but shot 2-for-13 from the field. He missed seven of his first eight shots and was very passive during some possessions. He also shot an airball from beyond the arc and looked fatigued in the second half.

Another observation of Wembanyama's performance was he looked lost at times and has not adjusted to the NBA style of play. He also got dunked on by Kai Jones which got the crowd and the internet buzzing.

One positive from the 19-year-old big man was his defensive presence in the paint, altering shots and blocking five of them. Despite a lackluster performance from Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs still pulled off a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Julian Champagnie led the Spurs with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Malaki Branham added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller had a bounce-back game for the Hornets with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

No charges filed in Victor Wembanyama's incident with Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama

Before Victor Wembanyama played his first NBA Summer League game on Friday, he was involved in an incident involving pop star Britney Spears. It happened at the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Spears noticed Wembanyama and tapped him but security personnel for the San Antonio Spurs stopped her. The action led to Spears getting accidentally hit in the face, and she filed a police report.

According to ESPN, the police have investigated the incident and found out that Spears inadvertently hit herself during the commotion. No charges will be filed against the Spurs personnel that prevented Spears from touching Wembanyama.

The report added that the person involved apologized to Spears and her team during dinner. Both sides were very sorry for the misunderstanding despite what Spears posted on Instagram, demanding an apology.

