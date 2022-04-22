Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have won their first two first-round playoff games against the Denver Nuggets, with Andre Iguodala only playing in Game 1.

With two more wins, the Warriors will advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Iguodala played 13 minutes in Game 1. He had two rebounds, four assists and a block and missed his only shot. While the forward didn't score, he offers the Warriors a different skillset that gives them depth. He also makes for a good option on defense whenever he's called upon.

The Warriors secured a 16-point margin in Game 1 (123-107) behind Jordan Poole's 30 points. He was good for a point every minute he was on the court. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, were led by Nikola Jokic, who posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Their second encounter ended in a 126-106 blowout victory for the Warriors on Monday, with Steph Curry leading the pack with 34 points. Poole kept his high-scoring ways with 29 points, and Klay Thompson added 21 points.

What's Andre Iguodala's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Golden State's Andre Iguodala reacts against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 17 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors have listed forward Andre Iguodala as doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. The veteran suffered a neck injury that sidelined him in Game 2. Iggy wasn't missed, though, as the Warriors cruised to a second-game win in the playoff series.

Andre Igoudala is listed as DOUBTFUL for Warriors tonight with a Bilateral Neck; Spasm

The three-time NBA champion could play in Wednesday night's game in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets will be looking to thrill the home crowd to a good game and steal a win over the Warriors.

Game 4 will take place on Sunday in Denver. Game 5, if necessary, will be Wednesday in San Francisco, California.

Iguodala played only 31 games, with no starts, in the regular season. The 17-year veteran played only two games between Jan. 18 and March 27. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Iguodala was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He returned to the Warriors this season after two seasons with the Miami Heat. He's been an All-Star once (2011-12) and on the All-Defensive team twice.

